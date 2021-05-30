Is 2021 Melvin Gordon's Last With Broncos? Here's the Bottom Line

Welcome to the next installment of Contract Year, a series that will focus on current Broncos players entering the final year of their current contracts with the team. Today, it's Melvin Gordon.

This series focuses on Denver Broncos whose multi-year deals are nearing the end, key players who were signed to one-year deals, and those playing under restricted free-agent tenders. They're all players who will be eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2022, unless signed to extensions.

The next in this series focuses on running back Melvin Gordon, a player who had a good season overall in 2020, but does that mean he'll be back after 2021?

Career Highlights

A first-round pick of the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers in 2015, Gordon never averaged more than four yards per carry in his five seasons with the team, with the exception of 2018 in which he averaged 5.1 YPC.

He signed a two-year deal with the Broncos in 2020 for an amount that some would describe as overpaid. However, Gordon had a good season overall, averaging 4.6 YPC, his best YPC average since 2018.

Gordon posted nine rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown playing in 15 games. He might have played all 16 were it not for being diagnosed with strep throat before the Week 6 outing against the New England Patriots. That absence might not have happened were it not for the NFL's COVID-19 protocols in place.

Why he May Return in 2022

Gordon fits well in Pat Shurmur's offensive scheme, giving the Broncos a good running back who does well in the screen game and can pass protect. Though he fell short of a 1,000-yard rushing season, Gordon's YPC average was very good, about what you would expect from a quality running back.

Why he May not Return in 2022

Though Gordon's 2020 season wasn't as bad as some may think, it was certainly not without its flaws. He had four fumbles in 2020, tying the amount he had in 2019.

A DUI charge early in the 2020 season did him no favors with Broncos fans and led to talk that the team could try to void his 2021 salary, should he have faced discipline from the NFL.

2021 Outlook

Gordon will likely enter training camp as the No. 1 running back, but he'll be challenged by rookie second-round pick Javonte Williams. The Broncos also signed ex-Viking Mike Boone in free agency, and while he's likely to play more special teams, he most likely will get some touches on offense.

Though the Broncos allowed Phillip Lindsay to leave after rescinding his restricted free-agent tender, Gordon is going to have competition for playing time this season.

Verdict

Though Gordon was fine overall in 2020, and it's not likely the Broncos will attempt to void his 2021 salary at this point, he is entering what is certain to be his last season with the team. Even if he manages to surpass five YPC, he's not going to be extended.

All signs point to Williams being the featured guy by 2022, meaning Gordon will play for another team next season.

Odds he'll stay after 2021: Slim to none.

