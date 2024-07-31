Report: Broncos OL Carted Off, Rushed Away in Ambulance
The injury bug struck at Denver Broncos training camp on Wednesday, with offensive tackle Quinn Bailey going down. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Broncos trainers rushed over to Bailey, placed his leg in an air cast, and immediately transported him to an ambulance.
"Tough scene here in Denver: OT Quinn Bailey just went down, trainers rushed over, practice stopped. Put an aircast on his leg, and moved him into an ambulance. Bailey off, presumably, to the hospital," Breer wrote on X.
It's always awful when any player has to be carted off. Prayers up for Bailey.
The Broncos signed Bailey as a college free agent out of Arizona State back in 2019. He's steadily developed into a versatile, reliable depth player.
Bailey can play offensive tackle or guard, but has been used mostly as the latter in his live-game experience. He's only 28 years old.
The Broncos have a fierce competition shaping up for the swing positions at tackle and guard. At tackle, Alex Palczewski, Matt Peart, and undrafted rookie Frank Crum headline the battle.
At guard, there's been some shake ups, with rookie Nick Gargiulo, Calvin Throckmorton, and even Alex Forsyth seeing some time there. Bailey can mix it up as an inside/outside player, which makes him very valuable to coaches.
Here's to hoping for the best on Bailey. We'll keep you updated when word leaks on the extent of his injuries and his prognosis.
