Raiders Rookie TE Brock Bowers is Still Catching Sean Payton's Eye
During the NFL draft back in April, the Denver Broncos' overwhelming need at quarterback determined how they would use their 12th overall selection. That doesn't mean that Broncos head coach Sean Payton wasn't a frustrated shopper, though.
Payton's interest in Brock Bowers goes way back to before the draft when the Las Vegas Raiders selected the Georgia tight end immediately after the Broncos took Bo Nix at No. 12. With the Raiders on the docket this week for the Broncos, Payton will get an up-close look at what he passed on to secure a future franchise quarterback.
"We like him a lot. The year I was out [of coaching], I went out to Georgia," Payton said on Wednesday. "I did a couple of speaking engagements and went to a practice. He was an underclassman... He's one of those joker tight ends that can move in space. You can see and feel his football I.Q. when you watch him play. He has exceptional hands. He's savvy. There aren't many players from Napa, California. I remember in the [NFL Draft] Combine interview just being surprised. He's definitely someone that can give you headaches."
Bowers is making a big name for himself with the Raiders thus far. He's only four games into his rookie campaign, but Bowers looks every inch that big pass-catching tight end Denver has traditionally struggled to defend.
As Bowers shows his chops at an elite level, the Broncos are still searching for an answer at tight end, and the team is still searching for Payton's ever-elusive 'Joker' player. Greg Dulcich has been swimming upstream this season. He's had multiple drops and hasn't shown any progress as a blocker.
It's hurting the Broncos offense, and Dulcich's failure leaves many wondering whether Payton's search for someone to work the middle of the field might be addressed ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is one name mentioned in the rumor mill. A change of scenery might benefit Pitts if a suitor could be found.
On paper, Pitts offers that tantalizing 'joker' blend of speed and size that would certainly interest Payton and Denver GM George Paton, like Bowers. However, Pitts is already being labeled by some as a bust in Atlanta, and he's failed to register more than three catches in any of the Falcons' four games this season.
Whether the Broncos are buyers at the trade deadline will be determined by how many wins the team can stack up between now and the end of October. With that in mind, getting one over Bowers and the Raiders in Week 5 would be crucial, especially in light of their eight-game winning streak over the Broncos.
"Look, it's a divisional opponent," Payton said. "It's our first chance to play a division opponent [this year]. Last year, we finished 3-3 in the division. I can't recall a team that has accomplished anything worth while finishing .500 in your division... It's our job to play our best football this Sunday and get ready to play."
On that note, and with the absence of Davante Adams for Las Vegas, perhaps Patrick Surtain II will go head-to-head against Bowers. The prospect of such a matchup was met with a standard answer from the Broncos' elite cover corner.
"Wherever they need me. That's my role," Surtain told reporters.
