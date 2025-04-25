Reactions to Broncos Drafting Jahdae Barron Pour In
For all the pre-draft crystal-ball gazing and endless mock drafts, nobody saw the Denver Broncos standing pat at No. 20 and drafting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron. Nevertheless, head coach Sean Payton moves to the beat of his own drum, especially when it comes to building his roster.
Payton is fully aware that he must conquer Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and now Geno Smith if he wants to win the AFC West and clinch a far better playoff seeding for his team. Days 2 and 3 of the draft will now be relied upon to provide the counterbalance to some luxury shopping.
Without a doubt, Days 2 and 3 must deliver a starting running back to place behind second-year quarterback Bo Nix. As for the hugely surprising Barron pick, Broncos GM George Paton immediately revealed that the more they studied the multi-skilled reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, the more he jumped out at them.
"We just couldn’t stop watching him. Just the instincts and participation, route awareness, zone coverage, really sticking to [his] man, doesn’t give up any completions," Paton said on Thursday night. "I don’t think he gave up a touchdown; we kept looking. Ball skills in the run game, this guy’s really good in the run game, a really good tackler, really good blitzer. He plays all over the field. This guy’s got really good football intelligence. He just kind of fits everything we’re looking for in a player."
Even so, when Barron's spilled out of the mouth of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the relative shock was palpable. Only after a pause for reflection are fans starting to get onboard with Paton and Payton's organizational thinking and their broader collective vision for sustained success.
Once the penny dropped that Barron was still available, it gave rise to the theory that the Broncos could assemble a championship-caliber defense to become the envy of the entire league.
"This might be obvious, but the Broncos never thought Jahdae Barron was going to be there at 20, never," Analyst James Palmer posted on X. "Had to pick him. They loved his game."
For now, the vision for Barron could see him manning the slot position, while third-year cornerback Riley Moss will remain out on the perimeter opposite Patrick Surtain II. It could be an embarrassment of riches that counters the inevitable second-guessing of many draft analysts, especially if it serves to funnel the ball toward Surtain more often.
Opposing teams' tendency to avoid Surtain's side of the field was bound to lead the Broncos to find a better way to fully utilize his game-changing abilities. Maybe Payton has found the golden ticket in Barron.
Plus, advanced levels of familiarity were also in play when it came to compiling the dossier on Barron. After all, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's brother Terry was Barron's position coach at Texas, so the 23-year-old was close at hand.
Beyond the Joseph connection, Barron's self-confidence, football IQ, and versatility attracted the Broncos to him.
I'll be a big piece," Barron said via conference call on Thursday night, "and I know I'm going to be tremendous to that defense."
Staying put at No. 20 also came as a shock to the consensus that the Broncos might be aggressive and trade up, but Paton admitted they were more of a mind to drop back a little if Barron hadn't still been available.
The Broncos are confident they can still find a starting running back later in the draft. Many talented ball-carriers remain out there, but the option of trading up early on Day 2 for Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson looks enticing right about now.
Barron's arrival only further endorses the notion that the Broncos are building key foundation stones, in whatever way they deem fit, and the whole agenda gets set without compromise inside team headquarters.
The Barron selection even came with a ringing endorsement from Hollywood A-lister and Longhorns fanatic Matthew McConaughey.
