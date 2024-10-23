Report: Saints Extend Rumored Broncos Target RB Alvin Kamara
The Alvin Kamara-to-Denver Broncos dream appears to be dead.
On Tuesday, the five-time Pro Bowl running back reportedly agreed to a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension that ties him to the New Orleans Saints through 2026, quashing growing trade speculation ahead of next month's NFL deadline.
Drafted by then-Saints, now-Broncos coach Sean Payton in 2017, Kamara had been buzzed about as a potential target of the Broncos in the run-up to their Week 7 meeting. The 29-year-old back was held to just 10 yards on seven carries amid Denver's 33-10 blowout victory and enjoyed a big embrace with Payton after the game.
This, combined with remarks Kamara made at his locker last Thursday night, led some to believe Payton could phone longtime friend, Saints GM Mickey Loomis, and facilitate a reunion with one of his prized players.
"That's right. Sean Payton didn't need Kamara to roll over his old team on Thursday, but he might be open to robbing New Orleans of his old pal just to definitively close the book on his Saints tenure," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote on Oct. 17. "The Broncos already have a committee backfield, leaning heavily on the run game, and Kamara's pass-catching prowess would give rookie quarterback Bo Nix arguably his best safety valve yet."
While the Broncos are indeed lacking proven talent, Payton seems intent on riding the hot hand in an ever-changing backfield. Against the Saints, that was incumbent starter Javonte Williams, who recorded his best game of the season, totaling 111 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
“Hopefully that’s the identity of any championship team," Payton said Monday of the team's rushing offense.
