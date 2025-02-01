Report: Former Saints Interim HC 'Likely' to Fill Broncos' Coordinator Hole
The Denver Broncos' coaching staff is undergoing an overhaul this offseason. It turns out that when you wildly defy expectations, win 10 games with a rookie quarterback, and make the playoffs, your coaching staff garners the NFL's attention when it comes to the hiring cycle.
The Broncos have lost several coaches and a personnel executive to outside hires, but the team has also created a vacancy or two with a couple of surprise firings. One of those self-created coaching holes is at special teams coordinator after the Broncos fired Ben Kotwica and lost Chris Banjo to an outside hire.
It would seem there was a method to Broncos head coach Sean Payton's madness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Payton's former lieutenant with the New Orleans Saints, Darren Rizzi, is expected to become the Broncos' new special teams coordinator.
"As the Saints zero in on Kellen Moore, slated to have another conversation with him after the Super Bowl, interim coach Darren Rizzi is likely to become the new Broncos special teams coordinator, sources say. Back with Sean Payton, and an important hire," Rapoport posted on X.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Rizzi served as the Saints' interim head coach after Dennis Allen was fired midseason, and while he had the support of several high-profile players to get the permanent job, it looks like the gig is going to Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Rizzi has had other opportunities around the NFL, but with Payton has more than kept a spot open for him in Denver. It's as if Payton signaled to Rizzi early in January that he wanted a reunion in the Mile High City.
Rizzi joined Payton as Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. When Payton stepped down as head coach, Allen was named his replacement, and he promoted Rizzi to assistant head coach.
Rizzi, 54, has coached in the NFL since 2009 and has held multiple special teams coordinator positions. Payton has brought multiple former Saints coaches to Denver, so it makes sense for Rizzi to succeed Kotwica as the special teams coordinator.
The Broncos' special teams have been vastly improved since Payton arrived in 2023, but this past season saw several snafus lead to heads rolling. Assistant head coach and third-phase czar Mike Westhoff stepped down from his duties two days after the Broncos had a would-be game-winning field goal attempt inexplicably blocked by the Kansas City Chiefs as time expired. Westhoff's resignation was reportedly due to health concerns, but the timing was conspicuous.
Kicker Wil Lutz has been a great addition. Punter Riley Dixon has been solid if unspectacular, and his surprise fourth-down fake-punt passing completion in the Broncos' Wildcard Round loss to the Buffalo Bills was an impressive play.
All-Pro returner Marvin Mims Jr. definitely gives the Broncos' whole special teams unit a lift. The Broncos do have to figure out the long-snapper situation with Mitchell Fraboni set to be a restricted free agent. In all likelihood, Denver will decline Fraboni's RFA tender, and re-sign him to a deal commensurate with how long-snappers are paid.
This illustrates that Rizzi will have plenty of arrows in the quiver if he takes over the Broncos' special teams. It's one of the better third-phase units in the NFL, but this coveted coach would make it even better.
Featured Stories
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!