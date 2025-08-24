Broncos QB's 'Great' Preseason Outing Creates Roster Question
Sean Payton and Bo Nix both used the same word in characterizing Sam Ehlinger following Saturday's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.
"Great."
Ehlinger, the Broncos' third-string quarterback, completed 22-of-31 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown, and an interception, receiving extensive playing time amid Denver's 28-19 victory at New Orleans.
“Oh, it was great. Our plan going in was going to be Sam after Bo, and we saw, you know that (Jarrett) Stidham had a great week last week," Payton said after the game. "I thought that Sam did a fantastic job. And some of the, some of his gifts are with his feet, his athleticism, um... there’s a little moxie and leadership to him that obviously you saw when he played in college. Shoot, I watched him beat Georgia here in a big bowl game. So, he did a good job.”
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
With ensconced backup QB Jarrett Stidham inactive, Ehlinger entered in relief of Nix early in the second quarter. The former Colts draft choice made a few nifty plays inside and outside the pocket -- utilizing his arm and legs -- highlighted by a backyard football-style heave to receiver Kyrese Rowan in the final frame.
Ehlinger, who signed a modest deal with the Broncos in free agency, ends the exhibition period with the fourth-most completions (42), fifth-most passing yards (415), and the fifth-highest passer rating (138.3) of any NFL signal-caller.
“Sam’s great. He’s a great teammate first and foremost," Nix said. "He shows up to work like he's the starter and I'm excited to see him succeed against this preseason. We've grown close to become really good friends. I like how he gets out there and competes and he thinks every day is the most important day. The work that he puts in is good to see him have some success in the preseason, because he deserves it.”
To Keep or Not to Keep?
Ehlinger's solid preseason display creates an interesting question for the Broncos' brain trust with Tuesday's 53-man roster cutdown deadline fast approaching. Payton would not discuss potential roster cuts after Saturday's game, but he's already bandied the idea of retaining only two quarterbacks -- Nix and Stidham.
It's possible that Ehlinger is released and subsequently resurfaces on Denver's practice squad. It's also possible that he's released and subsequently lands with another organization, perhaps as a second-string option.
Welcome to late August.
“Unfortunately, that’s not in my hands and all I can control is my performance and how I how I am on a daily basis, so however it works out it works out," Ehlinger told reporters. "I love being here and I love this quarterback room, and I love this team. I am excited for the direction this organization is headed.”