Report: Broncos Sign Former Colts Starting QB
Out went Zach Wilson, in comes his replacement.
FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Monday that the Denver Broncos are signing former Indianapolis Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to a one-year contract. The move was confirmed by 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
"He had multiple offers but chose Denver, seeing the best fit with HC Sean Payton and QBs coach Davis Webb," Schultz noted.
A 2021 sixth-round pick, Ehlinger appeared in eight career games for the Colts, completing 64-of-101 passes for 573 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Primarily a reserve signal-caller, he made three starts during the 2022 season, losing each.
Ehlinger (6-2, 225) was more decorated as a collegian, earning 2019 Sugar Bowl MVP and 2020 second-team All-Big 12 honors amid a four-year career with the Texas Longhorns. He set multiple school records including the most single-season rushing TDs by a quarterback (18) and the lowest INT rate (1.83%) across 300-plus pass attempts.
"Highly touted dual-threat quarterback from the Austin area who put together four solid but somewhat unspectacular years at Texas," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "They don't come much tougher than Ehlinger at the position, and his intangibles are as good as you could ask for. He's a very average passer, but can deliver most throws with good enough accuracy and velocity to hit the open target. He doesn't have a plus arm and could struggle to fit throws into tight windows or make big completions throwing on the move. His deep ball accuracy is a step below average but he's fairly effective throwing with anticipation on intermediate routes. He's not an explosive runner, although he gets tough yards on a consistent basis as a scrambler and on called runs. His 2019 tape is a better study of his potential, but career backup looks like his ceiling."
With Bo Nix cemented as the Broncos' starter, Ehlinger will compete with Jarrett Stidham for the No. 2 gig while potentially also seeing snaps in a Taysom Hill-type packaged role.
