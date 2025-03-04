Seahawks Cut Former Broncos Defensive Starter
A former Denver Broncos second-round draft pick has just hit the open market.
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced the release of veteran defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, who immediately reverts to unrestricted free agency. The team also cut offensive tackle George Fant, defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, and safety Rayshawn Jenkins.
The 71st overall pick of the 2019 draft, Jones was solid if largely unspectacular during his four seasons with the Broncos, accumulating 76 solo tackles, 38 quarterback hits, and 22 sacks across 56 appearances. He inked a three-year, $51.53 million deal with Seattle in March 2023 after Denver elected to sign then-free-agent DL Zach Allen.
"I mean, s**t, they should have just traded me from the jump … I was included in the trade," Jones said at the time, regarding the Broncos' 2022 blockbuster deal for Russell Wilson. "Denver said no … Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects, so I’m here because (Seattle) respected me from the jump.”
Jones went on to start 23 games for the Seahawks, managing 40 solo stops, 25 QB hits, and 8.5 sacks while deployed more outside than along the interior. He graded out last season as Pro Football Focus' 97th-ranked EDGE defender among 119 qualifiers.
