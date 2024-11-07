Broncos' Payton on Baron Browning Trade: 'He Understood'
The Denver Broncos filed only one transaction at the expiry of the NFL trade deadline, sending outside linebacker Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.
According to head coach Sean Payton, the deal was necessitated on both fronts — less of a divorce and more of an amicable split.
“Well in fairness to Baron even, we had a long talk, and just the contract year, the amount of snaps—he can get more snaps," Payton explained Wednesday. "It’s the puzzle of trying to look outwards too and certainly he’s been a part of what we’ve been doing. So it’s never easy to trade someone, and yet I thought just in our visit, [General Manager] George [Paton] and I and Baron sitting down he totally understood. He was looking forward to getting more snaps and certainly in the year for him it’s important.”
Playing on the final year of his rookie contract, Browning logged just 122 defensive snaps for the Broncos following a stint on injured reserve. He'd previously lost his starting job to second-year man Nik Bonitto, who leads the club with six sacks, and was surpassed on the depth chart by rookie Jonah Elliss.
Further rendering Browning expendable was the emergence of OLB Dondrea Tillman (two sacks) and the impending return of OLB Drew Sanders, slated to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list.
“l am [excited]," Payton said. "All of these guys… Reentry for a veteran player, it just depends on the injury, the player and the position, but absolutely. Having these guys get healthy because it’s week-to-week. This upcoming Monday after the game, they’ll be a curve ball, there always is. Being healthier, having more depth can help you, but it’s good to have those guys back out there.”
Being a business first, Denver did well to recoup compensation for a player who clearly was not part of their plans while granting that player a fairer opportunity to showcase his talents ahead of a likely foray into free agency.
It wasn't long ago that Browning was regarded as a budding star in the Mile High City, one of the most dynamic pass rushers in the post-Von Miller era. Now he's merely a ship passing in the night, and soon an afterthought to the franchise.
Such is football.
"It's always good to feel wanted," Browning told the Arizona press corps on Wednesday. "You don't want to talk to the girl who doesn't want you. I would say it's the same thing. I'm just happy they wanted me and I'm happy to be here."
