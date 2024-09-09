Payton: Broncos QB Bo Nix 'Gave Us a Chance' in Loss to Seattle
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton felt rookie quarterback Bo Nix "gave us a chance" in Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, sparing his hand-picked rookie of blame while shifting criticism to other areas of the offense culpable for the 26-20 loss.
"Our protection was average at best and I believe this," Payton told reporters after the game. "At one point in the game, I came to the bench and talked to the receivers and said, look, let's go, you know? I don't know how many drops we had, but, man, let's help this guy."
The most experienced college QB of all time, Nix was made uncomfortable in his first career start at one of the NFL's most daunting venues — Lumen Field, site of Denver's 2022 Week 1 defeat with Russell Wilson under center.
After a largely spotless preseason, Nix completed 26-of-42 passes for 138 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and two sacks. He logged a 47.5 passer rating and a 30.1 QBR.
Dubiously, the 12th overall pick of April's draft set new league records for fewest passing yards with more than 25 completions and fewest yards per pass attempt (3.3) with at least 26 passes in a single game.
"They got after us a lot of the game," Nix said of the Seahawks. "We were able to move the ball there at the end, but yeah, I thought they had good team speed. They rallied in the football. They made open-field tackles, and that's usually the sign of a good defense. So hat's off to them.
Nix played every bit like a rookie and Seattle's defense does indeed get paid, too. Both are indisputable. But the 24-year-old also received little by way of his supporting cast: the offensive line failed to generate consistent push, the running game was near nonexistent, and the wide receivers could not gain separation.
The Broncos went 5-for-18 on third downs, 1-for-4 in the red zone, and recorded six straight three-and-out drives. Nix finished as the team's leading rusher (35 yards). And at root: Payton's horizontal-based playcalling lacked inspiration, never challenging the Seahawks' secondary beyond the sticks.
"We’ve got to be better and I got to be better," Payton conceded. "The thing that was frustrating is the down and distance efficiency for us offensively on first or second down. There were too many third down and eight or more."
Nix bears responsibility for his outing, but the buck ultimately stops at Payton, who has no problem falling on the proverbial sword if it means his signal-caller remains unscathed.
"Just, any time we have a plan like that and we don't execute or we don't run the ball as well, I have to look at why. That's why," Payton said.
