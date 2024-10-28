Sean Payton Ponders if Broncos 'Good Enough' Around Bo Nix
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was pleased — but far from jubilant — following Sunday's 28-14 victory against the lifeless Carolina Panthers.
In one breath praising quarterback Bo Nix's 288-yard, four-touchdown effort, a "bothered" Payton in the next criticized the talent surrounding his handpicked rookie which continues to let him down.
“For a rookie quarterback, I think all of these are steps. Confidence steps. We’ve seen it. The key is—and I’ve said it—the key is around him," Payton said after the game. "Are we good enough at these other positions around him? That’s what we’re constantly looking [at]. We have to paint the picture, and when we do that, we’ll have success. We’ll move the ball. Today we were much better on third down, better in the red zone. [We had] two wide receiver fumbles. [It] just is what it is. It bothers you.”
To Payton's point, and Nix's credit, Denver overcame a fumble by WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey on its first offensive series (and a subsequent Carolina score) to otherwise waltz out of Empower Field with a resounding dub.
The Broncos piled up 400 yards of total offense, finished 11-of-17 on third downs, and 4-of-5 in the red zone as Nix became the winnest QB in franchise history while veteran WR Courtland Sutton crossed the century mark for the first time since 2022.
“We felt going into this game, we felt like we had a good week of preparation and a good plan going in. We have good leadership on this team," Payton said of going into an early hole. "The most important thing is that their expectations can’t be lower than mine as players. I said to them, ‘We’re going to play in bigger games than this. But in bigger games than this, some of those games are going to cost us.’ So we have to take care of that.”
The highs were higher than the lowers versus Carolina. But the lows still existed, much to Payton's dismay. Sutton also committed a fumble. Rookie WR Troy Franklin dropped a pass. Sophomore WR Marvin Mims ran the wrong route (or failed to locate the ball) on a deep attempt before the half.
The Broncos opened as nine-point underdogs heading into their Week 9 road matchup at Baltimore. If they have any chance of springing a massive upset, those things cannot happen.
