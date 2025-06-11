Sean Payton Outlines Why Broncos 'Have to Be Smart' About Nik Bonitto
During the offseason, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto has routinely appeared on media rundowns of players who should receive a contract extension. In addition to the 13.5 sacks he posted last season, Bonitto showcased a unique ability to disrupt things all over the field and even put points on the board.
It all adds up to make a new contract a more pressing point of business for Broncos GM George Paton when he sits down to hash out a deal with the 25-year-old All-Pro. Paton might use the same stealth tactic that secured a long-term deal with superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II last year, but nothing more than a willingness to talk has emerged thus far.
Getting the absolute best version of Bonitto next season isn't merely about pressing the go button and watching him get after opposing quarterbacks. There are elements of complexity to the Bonitto situation, but when it comes to his on-the-field business, Broncos head coach Sean Payton implied on Tuesday that it might be time to put the Pro Bowler on a pitch count.
"He's playing at a high level," Payton commented on Bonitto. "We have to be careful of his snap count. If you went back and did any homework, and you saw he's at a pitch count that's borderline too high. We have to be smart about that."
Bonitto played over 700 defensive snaps in 2024, so Payton's determination to intelligently manage his workload makes sense. Having the luxury to let Bonitto catch his breath is something only a talented and deep team can afford, which saw Payton reach for edge-rushing depth in the NFL draft.
"We're in a young developmental league," Payton said. "So to have young guys that we have a vision for is extremely important because it's hard for guys to stay healthy with a long season. Your depth—you're creating all of that."
On that front, rookie third-round defensive end Sai'vion Jones from LSU has turned heads in practice early on. Still, Broncos' veteran left tackle Garett Bolles knows that hitching the defense's wagon to the talents of Bonitto and his rush linebacker partner Jonathon Cooper gives the defense a chance to be truly elite.
"The dude has what it takes to be great," Bolles said of Bonitto. "I pull him and 'Coop' to the side all the time, and I say, 'You guys can be the best in the league.' They have high motors. He doesn't give up. It's a special talent to be able to time up a snap count and be able to jump it. It scares tackles. I get to go up against that every single day, so it's a great battle for me and puts me on my 'A' game every single day. Just what he does day in and day out, he never quits. He's so smooth with it. He can bend, he can rip. He has power. It's just really cool to see him grow up and become something that tackles fear and teams have to prepare for him. I'm proud of him, and I love him dearly. I think the sky's the limit for him."
Edge rushers tend to hunt in packs. In particular, Bonitto has a productive partnership with Cooper — a burgeoning dynamic that is working out nicely.
It can't be overstated how important improving on last year's defense is, especially if the Broncos are going to succeed in the quarterback-loaded AFC West. While Payton might be looking to keep Bonitto fresher moving forward, and that is smart thinking, you can't expect to see him earning that huge new contract from the bench.
Without a doubt, this defense stands on the precipice of something really big, but the ever-savvy Payton is wisely keeping a lid on things nevertheless.
"We'll see. We're sitting here in June talking about the best," Payton said of predicting the Broncos' defense. "We have a chance to be a real good defense, and time will tell. Lucky enough, I've been part of some really good defenses. We just have to keep on improving. Really, all of this is in preparation for training camp."
