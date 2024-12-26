Sean Payton Dishes on Broncos RB Tyler Badie's Outlook Returning from IR
The Denver Broncos' running game hasn’t been as explosive as fans hoped it would be in 2024. With only two games left, Denver’s ground game ranks 31st in yards and touchdowns when you subtract quarterback Bo Nix’s 352 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
Without Nix's production, the Broncos' rushing totals dwindle to 1,275 yards and seven touchdowns. Calling Denver's rushing attack abysmal would be an understatement.
The Broncos' running back room consists of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie. The Broncos started Badie's clock this week with an eye toward bringing him back from injured reserve after he suffered a scary back injury in Week 4.
That means the Broncos will be figuring out how to juggle five running backs on the 53-man roster. On Tuesday, head coach Sean Payton spoke about finding a productive direction to go with the running back room.
“We’re learning. It’s part of having a young team," Payton said. "Audric [is] now coming along, Blake... I think no different than Bo. You’re—as a coach—quickly trying to sort through, ‘What are the things these guys do really well?' And let’s try to have them do those things.”
Throughout 2024, we’ve learned that Williams is a shell of himself, averaging 3.6 yards per carry and 32.3 yards per game. McLaughlin and Watson are good speed backs but have been used sparingly.
Estime has shown promise as a lead horse in the Broncos’ stable, but Payton’s unwillingness to give him more touches has hindered his development and his production. Denver is getting a boost with Badie’s return from a back injury he suffered in Week 4 against the New York Jets, and Payton has liked what he's seen so far.
“He is doing well," Payton said of Badie. "His clock began today. He’s doing really well.”
Payton then shared Badie’s outlook and possible contributions over the next few weeks.
“No. 1, he’s smart and he knows the system, and that’s a big plus," Payton said of Badie. "Just getting him out here, though, and getting the work, I think is real helpful.”
Hopefully, Badie’s return will inspire Payton, who has seemingly forgotten about his backfield. The Broncos travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a game with a heavy rain and swirling winds forecast, giving them a prime opportunity to pound the rock.
Denver has a talented running back room but needs to commit to using its horses. It’s tough to win football games by asking a rookie signal-caller to throw 40 times per game, so focusing on the ground attack is paramount.
If Denver is to win going forward, and clinch its first playoff berth since 2015, Payton must figure out how to get the most out of his stable of playmakers.
