Sean Payton Makes Curious Claim About Garett Bolles' Age
How many 32-year-old offensive tackles garner a four-year extension, let alone a new deal worth upwards of $86 million? Not many, but then again, there is only one Garett Bolles walking the earth and he plays for the Denver Broncos.
For Bolles to get his third contract with the Broncos since arriving as the team's first-round pick in 2017, head coach Sean Payton had to sign off on it. Bolles needed Payton's faith and support, and after almost two seasons playing for the venerated offensive coach, he got it.
Payton shared his thoughts on Bolles' extension on Friday, admitting, quite surprisingly, that he didn't realize the left tackle's age was so... shall we say, advanced? Even in all his discussions with GM George Paton, apparently, we're to believe that Bolles' age never came up.
“The way he’s played—he’s available," Payton said of Bolles. "He’s someone who’s in incredible shape. I didn’t realize he was [32]. George and I were talking—I just never paid attention to that."
Wild. Even if you're inclined to buy what Payton is selling, his front-office counterpart absolutely had to know Bolles' age. And it wasn't a deterrent. Outside of one season, Bolles has been the epitome of available and for a 32-year-old tackle, he still has a lot of tread left on his tires, having started his football career much later than most.
"He does a great job at taking care of his body and then besides that—the most important thing—is he’s one of the premier pass blockers in our league," Payton said of Bolles. "He stays in front of his guy. Regardless of—there are times where we have to help elsewhere and that’s hard to find. So he’s excited about it [and] we are as well. It’s much deserved and you guys know how important I feel like that position group is when you’re budling a team.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Payton is a chip off the ol' Bill Parcells block — his NFL coaching mentor — who believes that building a competitive roster starts with the offensive line. Since Payton's arrival, the Broncos have now spent on four big offensive-line contracts: Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Bolles.
It's not only about protecting rookie quarterback Bo Nix right now and into the future, but setting the tone for the offense and the team. A physical example of cohesion and chemistry.
Bolles knew he had to earn it in Payton's eyes, and he did just that, along with Broncos O-line coach Zach Strief, and, of course, the front office/ownership.
"I knew that I had to play good football to get it," Bolles said on Thursday. "I knew I had to earn Coach Strief's trust. Not only that, but Coach Payton's' trust. [I had to also earn] the ownership group's trust with [Owner] Carrie [Walton Penner], [CEO & Owner] Greg [Penner], George [Paton], and all those guys in the front office."
Four of the Broncos' five O-line spots are locked in for the foreseeable future. The only future question mark now is at center. Starter Luke Wattenberg is in Year 3. The former sixth-round pick will enter a contract year in 2025, and the Broncos will likely take their time deciding what to do with him.
If the money isn't there to pay Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth is waiting in the wings. Forsyth was a 2023 seventh-rounder, and started four games at center in relief of Wattenberg earlier this year, acquitting himself well as a pass blocker. Remember, we're not talking about Forsyth as a wing blocker on field goal unit.
The Broncos have time to decide on the center position, but for now, Wattenberg is playing well. It's his first year as a starter and he's exceeded expectations.
As for Bolles, it is quite conspicuous to see him bring home that amount of bacon at his age. Then again, the Andrew Whitworths and Jason Peters of the world have set a new age threshold at the offensive tackle position, playing deep into their 30s, and Bolles is in line to be the next guy to follow suit.
"I didn’t start off the way I wanted to start off here, but I get to finish how I want to finish," Bolles said. "I get to be a Bronco for life and I’m just very grateful.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!