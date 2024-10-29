Sean Payton Clears Air on Panthers' Complaints Following Broncos Blowout
Some members of the Carolina Panthers were a bit salty following Sunday's action, accusing Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton of running up the score, but the truth is entirely different.
Payton was actually trying to up the ante ahead of back-to-back road games that will serve as a litmus test as to whether the Broncos are a genuine playoff contender.
“I said it last night: We’re trying to finish the game the right way," Payton said on Monday via conference call. "We’re not trying to run up the score on anyone. It’s the National Football League. I’ve been in games with a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost. We’re trying to finish. The [FB Michael] Burton throw from [WR Courtland] Sutton is trying to continue a drive… Play better.”
It's not like Payton is blissfully unaware of how such a beatdown by a superior opponent can sting. Brutal memories of that 70-point bloodbath in Miami last season still linger.
Payton and the Broncos are now in the privileged position of having a chance to put their opponents away one year removed from that historic loss, so he's unashamedly attempting to do just that.
“I want them to take on a winning personality," Payton said of his team. "I want them to take on a personality that understands what will win in our league. I say this all the time, ‘Confidence is born only from demonstrated ability.’ Now, do I feel like we’re a more confident team today in October than we were when we started the season? Absolutely. There are certain things, though, that we have to improve on... We’re trying to win a football game. We’re trying to extend the drive. I’m throwing the ball to my fullback, Burton. So [I’m] not necessarily expecting a touchdown. We’re trying to close a game out."
Ultimately, a team that has been stuck in a losing mire for as long as the Broncos have been needs to re-learn how to win. Then, it becomes all about what is required to keep stacking wins from one week to the next.
Payton now has enough belief in his 5-3 team that he's going to demand that much more from them, and that means posing some tough questions. Considering that he's starting a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix under center, some might argue that Payton is gambling by applying internal pressure to "play better," but it's happening.
“I'm pleased with our younger players that are getting to play," Payton said. "We have a young group and a young team. We have some veterans mixed in. We just have to continue. Much the same as we're developing the quarterback—which obviously gets a lot of the attention—we have to be developing these other younger players just as well.”
We're now seeing why Payton earned his spurs in this league so long ago. He is clearly growing in his belief that his current group can overcome the bigger challenges that lie ahead.
Payton is demanding that the Broncos clinically execute, especially in crunch time, and ruthlessly capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves. Payton not only goaded the Panthers to play better, he's demanding it of his team, and in no uncertain terms.
