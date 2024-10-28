Sean Payton Speaks Out on Post-Game Incident With Panthers CB Jaycee Horn
The Denver Broncos stomped the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 28-14. The margin of victory for the home team could have been much wider had the Broncos not turned the ball over late in the game.
At the final gun, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn could be seen jawing at Broncos head coach Sean Payton near mid-field, where the post-game hand-shakes occur. Horn's complaint? That Payton was trying to "run up the score."
Payton could be seen firing back at Horn on his way to shake hands with Panthers head coach Dave Canales.
At the podium post-game, Payton addressed the heated conversation with Horn.
“I coached his father [Former New Orleans Saints receiver Joe Horn]," Payton said of Horn. "So I was yelling back at him. I don’t know what the exchange was but his father I enjoyed coaching. He was frustrated—I think he was yelling at one of our other players. I like him, he’s a good player.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Horn's sensitivity was understandable, but for what it's worth, Canales didn't seem upset after Payton trotted out a couple of trick plays to turn the screws and kept the offensive pedal to the metal. However, it only availed the Broncos of seven second-half points. Some might chalk Payton's aggressiveness up to his long-held rivalry with the Panthers for all those years in Carolina.
But I wouldn't be surprised if it had more to do with Canales' decision in the second quarter to go for it on 4th-&-2 after Payton had declined an offensive holding penalty on third down. Carolina's fourth-down attempt would be blown up by Patrick Surtain II, and a turnover on downs ensued, but Payton declined the previous penalty instead of setting Canales up for a 3rd-&-12.
It was a Josh McDaniels-esque kind of move. The Broncos took over on downs, and made Canales pay for thumbing his nose at Payton by driving 48 yards and scoring a one-yard Bo Nix rushing touchdown to end the first half.
Canales replied in kind, green-lighting a trick play of his own on a botched throw by punter Johnny Hekker pass on fourth down. Turnabout is, after all, fair play.
Payton wasn't kind in his rhetoric about the Panthers post-game, either, saying, "It's not a good offense that we played. It's just the truth."
Payton would also go on to state the obvious, even if it wasn't the greatest display of sportsmanship.
"We're going to play in bigger games than this," Payton said post-game, looking ahead to next week's tilt at the Baltimore Ravens, which will be followed by another road game at the Kansas City Chiefs, before coming back home to host the Atlanta Falcons. All three opponents are plus-.500.
At the end of the day, competition brings out the fire in men. And we saw that in the Horn-Payton mid-field exchange post-game, and by how both head coaches strategically comported themselves during the action.
Charge it to the game.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!