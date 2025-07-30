Sean Payton Sends Heartfelt Message to Deion Sanders After Cancer-Free Announcement
On Monday, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders held a press conference, revealing that his months-long absence from the football program was due to being diagnosed with cancer. Surrounded by his medical team, Sanders explained what he's been going through, which included the removal of his bladder, and that he's now cancer-free.
As a legendary Hall-of-Fame former player and now a college football coach of renown, it's an understatement to say that people have been very concerned. Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is one of them.
Following Tuesday's training camp practice at Broncos HQ, Payton sent a heartfelt message to Sanders from the podium.
“I texted him. I’m proud of him, excited for him, happy for him. I consider him a close friend all the way back to when I first entered this league," Payton said of Sanders. "Unfortunately, I started with Philly and he was in Dallas. Then I went to the Giants. We saw him all the way up until he retired. Then in Dallas when I was there, I had a chance to see his high school team play."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Payton's NFL coaching career began in the NFC East on rival teams to Sanders' Dallas Cowboys. Payton eventually found his way to Dallas, too, but it was after Sanders had retired. It was that offensive coordinator job with the Cowboys that helped springboard Payton into the head-coaching ranks with the New Orleans Saints in 2006.
"Years later, they stopped in New Orleans and had a practice right after we practiced. They were on their way to Florida to open the season in an ESPN2 game," Payton recalled. "[I] really got to know him."
In Payton's estimation, football isn't the same without 'Coach Prime.'
"Our thoughts are with him because football is better with him. Colorado is better with him," Payton said of Sanders. "It’s impressive to watch him coach and teach. He was calling offensive plays at one point when I met him, and I kind of looked at him with a funny eye, but he enjoyed that. His son was like a sophomore at the time. It was great news to hear yesterday, and I know we’re excited for him.”
Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, was viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class initially, but after a brutal tumble down the board, he ended up being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. It's been an intriguing summer thus far, watching Shedeur compete from afar in Cleveland.
Recommended Articles
The good news is that Deion Sanders is currently cancer-free since having his bladder removed. The football world sighed with relief upon hearing that and wishes him well in his return to the sidelines.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!