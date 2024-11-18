Sean Payton: Broncos WR Devaughn Vele 'Just Keeps Improving'
Lost in the rapid ascension of budding Denver Broncos star quarterback Bo Nix has been the development of perhaps his most reliable pass-catchers: seventh-round rookie wide receiver Devaughn Vele, who's snagged eight of nine targets over the last two games.
Vele provided inklings this preseason that he could become a legitimate WR2 opposite Courtland Sutton. But then he suffered an injury, returned, and took a backseat in the pecking order
What's changed of late?
“I think part of what was holding Devaughn Vele back was us," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said in his post-game press conference Sunday. "In other words, [WR] Josh [Reynolds] was getting a lot of reps. It’s sometimes just giving the player more opportunities. I think one of the things he does well for someone who’s six-four, he’s low cut. He has these like 32-inch inseams and a long torso. So when he comes out of his breaks, you don’t feel a leggy player. You feel a sudden player, and that’s a good trait for a tall receiver. Then the other things is he has extremely strong hands in traffic. He just keeps improving, but part of that is he’s getting more opportunities.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Blessed with Tim Patrick-like reliability, Vele made four receptions for 66 yards in Denver's Week 11 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons — including a 33-yard streaker across the middle of the field that helped set up a score before halftime.
"I thought that was extremely courageous to go through there knowing you can possibly be hit," Nix remarked.
On its face, Vele's season stat line doesn't appear overly impressive: 32 targets, 26 receptions, 281 yards, one touchdown, 51% offensive snap share.
But those numbers should be expected to rise dramatically as the 6-4 Broncos enter a legitimate playoff push.
“I was just talking with Vele and I am so happy for him," Sutton said Sunday. "When you see the young guys, especially a rookie, make that stride, you can see the writing on the wall of the opportunity being there. It’s all about stepping up to the challenge. Watching him these past couple of weeks step up to the challenge of becoming that guy on the other side, it’s been a lot of fun. His future is bright. It’s so early for him. We talk about it all the time, but for me, making my transition into this vet role in the room, it’s cool to be able to see the young guys step up to that role and have the success that he’s having right now.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!