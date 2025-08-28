Broncos Share 'Good News' on Injury to WR Marvin Mims
The bad news for Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims is that he departed Wednesday's practice with what was reported as a groin injury.
The "good news," according to head coach Sean Payton, is that Mims avoided a serious issue and will return to practice Monday, ahead of the Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
"Pretty fortunate all things considered," Payton added.
This aligns with ESPN's Adam Schefter report that Denver was not "overly concerned" after Mims' premature exit from practice. He underwent evaluation and, despite being held out of Thursday's practice, appears good to go for Week 1.
A first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl specialist, Mims is unofficially considered the WR2 in the Broncos' offense and a focal point of Payton's spread-the-wealth operation, along with being the team's primary return man.
Mims is among only five receivers on Denver's initial 53-player roster, which also includes Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield.
“Listen, we're trying to get a number of those guys the ball. He's certainly good with it in his hands," Payton said in July.
Assuming Mims is cleared, he should be in line for his usual touches versus Tennessee, though perhaps muddled in the passing-game pecking order behind top wideout Courtland Sutton, marquee tight end Evan Engram, and new running backs JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey.
If Mims is still hobbled or suffers a reinjury down the line, the Broncos could lean more heavily on sophomore breakout candidate WR Troy Franklin, whom the organization has made no bones about spotlighting this year.
“The biggest thing, he had a really good offseason and getting stronger," general manager George Paton said of Franklin on Thursday. "We stay in Phase 1 for five weeks, and that gives the players the opportunity to lift, get stronger. They’re not focused on meetings, they’re not focused on football. I think that was really important for [WR] Troy [Franklin] to get stronger, and then he took that momentum into training camp. The biggest thing with Troy is the confidence. He’s not thinking as much. Last year you could tell he was thinking, and now he’s playing fast, he’s playing urgent, the confidence, you see the big plays, the ball skills, the hands. So he’s just developing right in front of our eyes, and that’s a credit to him and the work that he’s put into it.”