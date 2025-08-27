Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. Leaves Practice Due to Injury
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. left Wednesday's practice after suffering a groin injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, confirming a previous update by The DNVR's Zac Stevens.
"The team still is evaluating him, but it is said to be 'not overly concerned,'" Schefter added.
Now a reigning first-team All-Pro in addition to being a two-time Pro Bowler, Mims is slated to have a significant role in the Broncos' offense this season. Functionally, he's their WR2. Informally, he's on tap to do it all — catch, run, and return — no matter what his official title may be.
Mims is among only five WRs on Denver's newly formed 53-man roster, along with Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield. The club also reportedly re-signed receivers Michael Bandy and AT Perry to the practice squad.
“I think some teams are more predictable with where the ‘X’ is, and the slot and the ‘Z’. Then the term, the No. 1, the No. 2, I get all that. They’re all going to play in different roles," head coach Sean Payton said last week of the WR corps. "We probably are a little bit different with our rotation substitution patterns that you guys can decide who two is, and three is and four is. There’s going to be a role if they’re dressing, and they’re getting on the field. They’re not going to line up in the same spot all the time. I think that would be the easiest way to describe it.”
Judging by Schefter's reporting, Mims appears to have avoided serious injury and should be available for Denver's Week 1 home contest versus the Tennessee Titans.
If he cannot go, the Broncos would likely pivot to a predominantly run-heavy game plan or lean more heavily through the air on Franklin, who's primed for a breakout sophomore campaign after enjoying arguably the best summer of any player on the roster.
“Yes, it’s happening, and I’m excited," Payton said of Franklin following Denver's Aug. 16 preseason victory over Arizona. "I think we just got to be smart because he’s playing two spots, but he’s having a really good… He’s had a really good camp. He’s confident. I’ve said this a bunch of times, it has to happen on the field, and you guys that have covered this team or any other team, you see it in the preseason every year. Some players begin to make some plays, and it carries over. So that’s why these games are important. Obviously, it’s challenging when you’re not going to play your starting group, but when you see growth like that, and every year we don’t know who those players are going to be, but he played well tonight.”