Broncos Give Update on Injury to OLB Nik Bonitto
If you thought Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto came up limping in last week's preseason-opening victory over the 49ers ... your eyes didn't deceive.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday that Bonitto injured "something in his foot" during the game, but "he's going to be all right" and expects him to practice Wednesday.
“He’s doing fine," Payton added. "I anticipate him practicing tomorrow and this week. He should be in good shape.”
Debuting on the NFL Top 100 list, Bonitto proved against San Francisco that his elite 2024 campaign (in which he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors) wasn't merely a flash in the pan, tallying 1.5 sacks and three quarterback pressures — all on the same drive. The fourth-year pro was pulled from the game toward the end of the first quarter.
“I mean, he did ruin that whole series," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan admitted. "One was on our tight end going across the formation. He just played pass all the way, so that wasn't on a tackle, but it was three plays in a row. The next two plays, we went on the quick count and were lined up wrong. So, he was able to jump to the snap. So, I thought that was a little tough for [OL Spencer Burford] Spence. Then on the third down, we had a bust by a player who was supposed to be outside presence on him. Spence was expecting a chip, so he was just sitting there inside out, and there was no guy there. Bonitto is a hell of a player. We knew that would be a challenge."
Regardless of whether he plays in Saturday's contest versus Arizona or the exhibition capper at New Orleans, Bonitto was fortunate to avoid serious injury entering a contract year. Long-term discussions between the parties remain ongoing, and he could be next in line for a lucrative deal after the Broncos extended wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive lineman Zach Allen earlier this offseason.
“Well, a lot of times, Nik for instance, is in the midst of a transition, and so Courtland appeared to be the one," Payton said on Aug. 2 of the contract decision-making process. "You don’t know how it’s going to unfold, but Courtland appeared to be the one that was going to happen maybe a little earlier. So the work will always continue. What I appreciate most is that these guys were here practicing. There was none of the noise and potential distractions that can take place. It’s always difficult when you’re talking about somebody’s money, and I understand that.”