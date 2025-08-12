Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Makes Debut on NFL Top 100 List
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto has made his debut on the NFL's annual Top 100 list, checking in at No. 38 overall ahead of the 2025 season, the league revealed Tuesday.
Bonitto is the third Broncos player thus far to earn Top 100 placement, joining quarterback Bo Nix (No. 64) and defensive end Zach Allen (No. 90).
"Bonitto exploded onto the scene in the wake of Baron Browning’s Week 2 injury, playing so well that he rendered his fellow edge rusher expendable at the trade deadline," NFL Media's Bobby Kownack wrote. "He wasn’t just opportunistic in stealing a starting spot, either, as the third-year pro familiarized himself with the end zone on both of his first two career takeaways. He led the Broncos in sacks, and there’s room for more after playing just 61.3% of defensive snaps. Bonitto heads into 2025 primed to build on his breakout, at long last the top dog of Denver's pass rush."
A backup prior to last season, Bonitto put himself on the national map with 13.5 sacks (third-most in the NFL), 24 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown across 708 defensive snaps. He was named a Pro Bowl starter and second-team All-Pro selection.
In last week's preseason opener, Bonitto proved his dominant 2024 campaign was no fluke, recording three pressures and 1.5 sacks against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy — all on the same drive.
“I mean, he did ruin that whole series," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan admitted after the game. "One was on our tight end going across the formation. He just played pass all the way, so that wasn't on a tackle, but it was three plays in a row. The next two plays, we went on the quick count and were lined up wrong. So, he was able to jump to the snap. So, I thought that was a little tough for [OL Spencer Burford] Spence. Then on the third down, we had a bust by a player who was supposed to be outside presence on him. Spence was expecting a chip, so he was just sitting there inside out, and there was no guy there. Bonitto is a hell of a player. We knew that would be a challenge."
Bonitto, who turns 26 in September, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, due to collect $5.346 million in base salary. He's currently negotiating a new, lucrative deal with the Broncos, who earlier this offseason locked up Allen and wide receiver Courtland Sutton with long-term extensions.
"He's going to break the market," cornerback Patrick Surtain II said, via The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. "They might give him a blank check."