Payton Praises Broncos 1st-Round CB Jahdae Barron: 'Exactly What We Saw'
NFL rookie minicamps are a feeling-out process. We rarely hear bold statements, but when a team like the Denver Broncos feels like it's moving into an opening Super Bowl window, you'd best scratch that.
Second-round running back RJ Harvey revealed some splashy goals, his sights on becoming "better" than Sean Payton's former New Orleans Saints playmakers Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara. That obviously grabbed some attention on Saturday.
While the 60th overall pick might have provided the sizzle that will generate plenty of clicks on social media, the Broncos' first-round selection Jahdae Barron set a more understated and workmanlike tone.
“It’s fun just to be out here. Last time I put on a helmet was a long time ago, so I’m just enjoying the process," Barron said. "It’s good—just learning, learning information, taking information in from all the coaches. But I’m just blessed, truly blessed.”
Payton and Broncos GM George Paton had no hesitation in sticking to the plan of taking the best available player during the draft. Barron's laser-focused, business-first approach clearly singled him out as just that at No. 20 overall.
It's way too early to say exactly how the Broncos' draft haul will shake out, but Coach Payton is signaling no signs of buyer's remorse on Barron as his first-round pick.
"I would say [he is] exactly what we saw on tape: smart, savvy," Payton said of Barron on Saturday. "If you’re watching closely, some people transition and stop very quickly. He has really quick twitch. I’d say he’s sticky in coverage."
Opting to go with Barron in Round 1 meant the Broncos could turn their attention to a running back like Harvey to help solve a pressing need in Round 2. Harvey's remarks are making the biggest waves early on, alongside his quick feet and enormous quads, but it sure sounds like the former UCF star understands that Barron sets a tone of quiet authority in this rookie class.
“Jahdae is making me better. I’m making him better," Harvey said on Saturday. "He’s a great person. We’re all just blessed to be here.”
Barron's veteran vibes will be vital in anchoring a Broncos draft class that Payton will count on to help wrest the AFC West crown away from the Kansas City Chiefs. Getting plenty of early defensive snaps from their first-round pick will really help the Broncos, especially in the six divisional games against Pro Bowl quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Geno Smith.
As Barron provides the crucial ballast to steady the Broncos' ship in the early going, he also has the added bonus of letting Harvey free-wheel a little and get everyone excited about the future.
“I’m just adjusting. I’m trying to learn the play schemes, the concepts that the offense is running now at this level—a lot of different motions, [and] a lot of different shifts," Barron said. "So I’m just adjusting it and putting it into my game.”
