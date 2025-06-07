Payton Offers Bottom-Line Progress Report on Pair of Front-7 Rookies
Since the cleats first started hitting the grass at Denver Broncos HQ back in May, we've heard quite a lot about the team's first three draft picks. First-round cornerback Jahdae Barron, second-round running back RJ Harvey, and third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant have garnered a fair amount of media scrutiny and commentary from head coach Sean Payton.
We haven't heard as much about the rest of the Broncos' draft class, which includes four other players. That was, until this week.
On Thursday, Broncos veteran defensive tackle D.J. Jones offered some serious praise for third-round defensive end Sai'vion Jones, saying, "He will be special one day."
That was good to hear, but Payton himself also spoke on the Sai'vion subject, offering a bottom-line progress report on him and Denver's fourth-round rush linebacker Que Robinson within the limitations of organized team activities.
“Right now, they’re acclimating themselves. When we get to training camp, those two… It’s difficult in these types of drills without pads," Payton explained following Thursday's OTA session. "Once we get into training camp and we’re playing in pads, we’re playing preseason games, then it’s the development and the growth. We have a vision, obviously, with all those young guys.”
Hard to Judge During OTAs
That's one of the caveats of OTAs: it's hard to evaluate guys practicing in shorts and helmets, with no contact. In such a setting, we can still get a feel for skill-position players, which is another reason why Harvey and Bryant have garnered the attention they have, but it's much more difficult to get a read on trench players.
That's what both Jones and Robinson are. The Broncos traded up to draft Jones with the 101st pick out of LSU. A four-year player for the Tigers, he could form the team's succession plan to John Franklin-Myers after the 2026 season.
It's a little bit more difficult to get a bead on how Robinson fits, beyond special teams. Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban purportedly once called Robinson the best special teams player he'd ever coached, so you know that the rookie will have a place in the Broncos' third-phase. Robinson is considered a 'four-core' special-teamer.
However, Robinson's position is outside linebacker, although there have been musings in the media about him possibly having the versatility to also play inside. I doubt that's how the Broncos envision him.
Taking nothing away from Robinson, he faces an absolutely stacked rush linebacker depth chart, with All-Pro Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper at the top — both double-digit sack artists — followed by Jonah Elliss (a 2024 third-round pick) and Dondrea Tillman. Elliss and Tillman combined for 10 sacks last year in relief of Bonitto and Cooper, doing their part to contribute to Denver's league-high 63 sacks.
Don't get me wrong; Robinson will make the 53-man roster. And he will help new special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi keep the third phase a strength for Denver. But will Robinson see any action on defense?
Not likely, outside of the injury bug ravaging the room. Keep an eye on Elliss, though, as he suffered a scapula injury in the Broncos' loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs and is still recovering from it. It's possible that could create a window for Robinson, but Elliss has had all offseason to heal up and get back on his feet. By training camp, he's expected to be fully cleared and locked and loaded.
Jones and Robinson are both poised to make considerable contributions on defense, but not necessarily in 2025. They were more preemptive picks the Broncos couldn't pass on, although, again, Jones will see the field as a rookie in the defensive line rotation, as will Robinson on special teams.
But we likely won't be able to measure their true impact until Year 2 at the earliest, possibly even later in Robinson's case. However, the Broncos drafted two great players known for their love of the game, their football IQ, and leadership acumen as much as their tangible talents.
