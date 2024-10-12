Sean Payton Gives True Reason Broncos Signed Ex-Saints TD Machine
The Denver Broncos' offensive arsenal took a hit this week with the news of wide receiver Josh Reynolds having hand surgery. Reynolds suffered the injury in Week 5's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Broncos quickly pivoted to bring in a familiar face.
Earlier this week, Denver signed former New Orleans Saints wideout A.T. Perry. Perry was a 2023 sixth-round pick of the Saints, so his arrival in the Big Easy happened long after head coach Sean Payton's departure.
But on Friday, Payton explained how Perry caught his attention and how Broncos senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael ties into him landing in Denver.
“We had some exposure with him," Payton said of Perry. "I obviously wasn’t there, but Pete Carmichael [was]. We noticed him in his rookie year last year on film... We weren’t going to claim him, but we sure would like to recruit him to come to the practice squad. He’s long with good hands."
As a rookie last year, and a late-round one at that, Perry caught 12 passes for a whopping 246 yards. Four of those 12 receptions were touchdowns. Obviously, scoring a touchdown on 33% of touches isn't sustainable for an NFL wide receiver, but it showcases Perry's big-play propensity.
The Los Angeles Chargers are in town for an AFC West throwdown at Empower Field. The Broncos will be without Reynolds, but is there a chance we could see Perry play?
"Too early, though, in a short period of time," Payton concluded on Perry. "[I] had a chance to meet him. Again [he’s] a young player we want to develop.”
Don't expect to see Perry this week, and probably next week either. But following Week 7's Thursday night tilt, the Broncos will get a 'mini-bye' of sorts, and that's probably the time on the calendar to circle for Perry's debut.
