Six Super Bowl-Bound Free Agents the Broncos Should Target
Super Bowl LIX is upon us, and the Denver Broncos will be watching in hopes of returning to the big game sooner rather than later. Broncos Country believes its team has a lot of pieces, but still a few crucial additions away.
The Broncos can be helped by adding some key veterans at positions of need, so why not add some with Super Bowl experience? Between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, more than a dozen players are set to be free agents, but six make a ton of sense for the Broncos.
Which players in the Super Bowl should Broncos Country have its eye on? Let’s get into it.
Kenneth Gainwell | RB | Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have the best running back in the NFL in Saquon Barkley, and Gainwell will likely look to go elsewhere. The Broncos should be looking his way.
The Broncos need to rework their running back room and host a competition for key roles between Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin in 2025. Gainwell won’t break the bank and could be a buy-low option with the potential for a big reward. He's a solid runner and a good pass catcher out of the backfield to give the Broncos a receiving weapon Sean Payton is looking for.
C.J. Uzomah | TE | Philadelphia Eagles
Uzomah is a veteran tight end who shouldn’t cost a lot. He can bring experience, capable blocking, and solid receiving to the Broncos, despite a lack of usage over the past couple of seasons as a receiver.
This is another position that needs to be reworked, and Uzomah is a veteran who can raise the floor of the Broncos tight end room and upgrade over Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull.
Justin Reid | S | Kansas City Chiefs
Payton has talked about improving in the "middle" and on defense, it would include safety. 9NEWS' Mike Klis has suggested that the Broncos look at free agents with the intent of upgrading over P.J. Locke.
Reid is a good safety who fits in well with the defense. He could be the upgrade the Broncos need, which is worth the cost, as Spotrac.com has his market value at $17.1 million annually. The question is whether the Broncos will be willing to go that expensive at the position or look for a cheaper option that can still be an upgrade.
Zack Baun | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
Baun was drafted by Payton back with the New Orleans Saints. Baun recently spoke highly of Payton and his impact, so why not look to reunite them?
Many expect the Broncos will buy themselves an upgrade at the linebacker, and with Spotrac.com's market value of $9.7 million annually, Baun could be just that.
Nick Bolton | LB | Kansas City Chiefs
Bolton is a great player who breaks the mold of modern linebackers in many ways. He doesn’t have the height or length you look for in a linebacker, but his instincts are off the charts.
Bolton is rarely out of position or caught doing the wrong thing. He would be more expensive than Baun, but they are two different players with what they bring, and the Broncos can use either of them.
Milton Williams | DL | Philadelphia Eagles
In a way, Williams would be a luxury signing, as John Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen are both coming off a great season. However, both are set to be free agents in 2026, and only one is expected to be extended.
Williams would raise the floor as a significant upgrade over Jordan Jackson and allow the Broncos to give Allen more rest during games instead of keeping him on the field almost the whole game. Having a great three-man rotation with their 4i/5 techniques could make the Broncos' defensive front even more dangerous when it comes to getting after the quarterback.
