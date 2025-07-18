Three Spots the Broncos Should Consider Upgrading Before the Season
As training camp approaches, the Denver Broncos have a relatively sound roster with few, if any, immediate needs. However, there are a few positions that they should keep an eye on to add to, especially when teams start cutting down to their 53-man rosters.
The Broncos do have some young options at those positions, so if they step up, then there isn’t a need to add to them. That is why they are positions they need to keep an eye on, and not ones they need to go out and improve right now, so they can allow those young guys to have a shot.
Tight end is the most obvious position the Broncos can still use help, even with their addition of Evan Engram. The rest of the room is still concerning, and if they have a chance to upgrade over Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, or Caleb Lohner, then they should take it.
Even though Trautman and Adkins aren’t great, they are serviceable enough to keep themselves safe, but the real question is behind them. Krull has been a fan favorite and a pet project of Sean Payton, but his play on the field has been questionable at best. With him being a liability as a blocker, Krull doesn’t have the receiving prowess to live with it.
As for Lohner, he is a rookie who has 57 snaps played in college football. He is the truest form of a project, and the odds of him making the roster, let alone having any kind of impact, are minimal. Lohner is a project that can use time to grow and develop on the practice squad.
So if the opportunity arises for the Broncos to improve over Krull and Lohner, then they should take it, barring one of them making an unexpected astronomical leap as a player. Tight end can take time to develop, and there are few great ones, but there are serviceable ones already available, and more are likely to become available.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Linebacker is another position, but it also includes injury concerns, as the new addition, Dre Greenlaw, has been dealing with an injury. Alex Singleton and Greenlaw can form a solid starting duo if they remain healthy, but the depth is questionable at best.
Levelle Bailey has a lot of hope in him to develop into a serviceable backup, and he should get a shot at it during training camp. However, if he doesn’t, then the Broncos can and should look elsewhere. Drew Sanders falls into that same category, but there has been a lot made about the mental side of the game that needs his improvement.
Justin Strnad was ineffective as a starter last year, but his experience is valuable to keep around, ideally as a fourth linebacker rather than the third linebacker he currently is. The rest of the linebackers are undrafted free agents, so the need to add to the room should be obvious.
The last position is full of potential, but lacks realized talent, and that is the wide receiver room. Courtland Sutton is the lone realized talent among receivers, but Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Devaughn Vele all have untapped and unrealized potential.
If none of them step up, then the Broncos should consider adding another veteran to the room who can help raise the floor. However, the odds are that one of their receivers will take a step up and make the need to add a receiver obsolete.
With camp set to start soon, the Broncos must keep an eye out for ways to further improve their roster. While everyone can always use help, these are the three positions that could use the most help[ and might be the easiest to find help, either among the current free agents or when the rosters start getting cut down.