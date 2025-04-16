Broncos Meeting With Coveted Ohio State RB, per Report
The Denver Broncos have been doing a lot of work on the running back draft class dating back to the NFL Scouting Combine. The Broncos continued by bringing in multiple running backs for team visits, with one more on Wednesday, the final day for visits.
It's worth noting that in two years under Sean Payton, the Broncos have only ever drafted one player they brought in for a visit, with that being cornerback Riley Moss, whom they traded up for in the 2023 NFL draft.
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is the latest and last player the Broncos will have in for a visit, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
"Broncos are visiting with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson today. Many mocksters believe he’s ideal fit for Payton’s system as he’s both a rush/receiver threat. Two 1,000+yd rush/27 catch seasons at Ohio State. Henderson visited Steelers yesterday, pick one slot after Broncos," Klis posted on X.
Most teams use visits for players in whom they have remaining questions, whether it's for character or medical reasons, and Henderson still has some on the health side. He dealt with a broken bone in his foot in 2022 and another injury that caused him to miss time in the 2023 season, and some draft analysts have said he got flagged by some teams for medicals at the Combine.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Henderson is viewed as a great do-it-all option with good rushing ability, receiving, and being one of the better blockers in the class. He has a good build on his frame and runs with a good center of gravity, making it hard to bring him down.
Henderson also had great production in 2024, with 144 carries for 1,016 yards and 27 receptions for 284 yards and 16 total touchdowns. 2024 was his only full season despite having more carries in 2023, all while splitting time with Quinshon Judkins, whom the Broncos also brought in for a visit.
Ball security isn’t an issue, and Henderson can be efficient in any run scheme. There are some concerns about his workload and how he ran between the tackles, but both are less of a problem when you look at how Payton has used running backs over his head coaching career.
The question for the Broncos is, do they love Henderson enough to take him at 20, trade down and try to get him later, or risk him being there when they are on the clock with the 51st overall pick? Depending on how much you buy into team visits, which Payton's history suggests you shouldn’t, the visit could be a sign the Broncos are willing to wait and want another check on the medicals.
Recommended Articles
Suppose the Broncos did end up with Henderson. In that case, they'd be getting an exceptionally talented back, who fits extremely well with Payton's offense, and the Broncos would be betting on their medical staff and the planned usage can keep Henderson on the field consistently.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!