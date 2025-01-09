Two Bills Vulnerabilities Broncos Can Exploit in Wildcard Game
The Denver Broncos drew a formidable opponent for their first game back in the playoffs. Playing the Buffalo Bills in the City of Good Neighbors, especially in January, is no easy task.
If the Broncos want to continue their storybook season and play in the next round, they need to exploit two weaknesses the Bills have shown in 2024.
Bills Rushing Defense
The first one starts with the Broncos running game. Unfortunately, their rushing attack has been non-existent but the Bills have a soft spot they can use to their advantage and get that part of the offense back on track. Over 16 games (ignoring the last week when they pulled starters) the Bills opponents have had found success when running to the left end of their offensive line.
When removing quarterback scrambles and penalties on the offense, the Bills have given up almost six yards per carry which is nearly a yard more than the NFL average to that same location. It's also the 25th-worst in the league.
It isn’t just a few carries skewing the average, as the Bills have faced 53 runs to this gap and only three have gone for more than 20 yards. That is a weakness the Broncos can attack with Jaleel McLaughlin, Marvin Mims Jr., and hopefully Bo Nix.
Those players who have gained good yardage against the Bills have been mostly fast running backs, wide receivers who can make plays in space, and quarterbacks who can be impactful on keepers. The Broncos have to attack this area of their defensive line with McLaughlin and give Mims some opportunities to create some big runs using him on gadget plays.
If the Broncos can throw in a couple of quarterback-designed runs, it would be icing on the cake. Nix can create with his legs, as we have seen all season.
Sack the QB
Exploiting the second weakness is up to the Broncos defense and it won’t be easy. Josh Allen was only sacked 14 times this season, the best mark in the entire league for quarterbacks who played at least 16 games. The Broncos have a relentless pass rush, and if they can win their matchups and get Allen on the ground, they will have a significant advantage.
The Bills offense is one of the NFL's best at scoring touchdowns. In fact, out of their 83 scoring drives, 72% went for touchdowns (ignoring the final week of the season when they pulled starters).
When the opposing defense sacked Allen, the Bills only scored two touchdowns. Buffalo had to settle for field goals seven times (one miss) in the other scoring drives.
The remaining drives ended in two fumbles and two punts. Keeping that offense out of the end zone would be huge and that starts with getting Allen sacked.
The Broncos broke a team record with 63 sacks this season, so they know how to get to the passer. If the Broncos can do it often on Sunday, they could very well surprise everyone with a victory in Buffalo. That is, if the offense can hold up its end of the bargain, especially in the running game.
