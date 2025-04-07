Two QBs Broncos Could Target For a Taysom Hill Weapon Conversion
The Denver Broncos are focused on the upcoming NFL draft for the next few weeks. The Broncos offense needs a boost, as their inconsistent receiving corps and running back stable left much to be desired in 2024.
While not essential to Sean Payton's system, the production he pulled out of offensive weapon Taysom Hill — a quarterback converted to offensive weapon — gave the New Orleans Saints another dimension. The Broncos were linked to Hill in the NFL rumor mill earlier this offseason, so he's likely been on the brain for Payton.
Two quarterbacks in this year’s draft could fit the Hill role in the Broncos offense, and Payton may want to consider them.
Jalen Milroe | Alabama
Milroe is nowhere near a polished quarterback prospect, but his athleticism is undeniable. He ran an astounding 4.37-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and had 33 rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career — 20 scores in 2024 and 1,577 yards in total.
While those numbers are eye-popping, Milroe's talent as a passer doesn’t match. He has plus arm strength but is woefully inconsistent with his accuracy, touch, and decision-making, muddying his future as an NFL-caliber quarterback unless he can sit behind a veteran for a few years and grow tremendously.
Bringing Milroe in for trick plays on offense or special teams could be very interesting, even if he doesn’t excel as a passer. While it’s hard to see the Broncos using a premium draft pick to select Milroe, stranger things have happened in the draft.
At the end of the day, this idea may only be realized in the next Madden entry.
Riley Leonard | Notre Dame
Leonard is a dual-threat quarterback with a 6-foot-4, 216-pound stature. He isn’t considered a great passer by any means, as he struggles with accuracy and deep throws. Still, his toughness and ability as a runner make him a very intriguing prospect.
Leonard chose not to run the 40 at the NFL Combine or his pro day, but his speed pops on tape, and in 2024, he rushed for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns. His legs are much better tools than his arm, and leaning into being an offensive chess piece may make him more money than just as a quarterback, although he might not be ready to give up his under-center NFL dreams.
Leonard is already a threat on the ground; if he can pack on more muscle, he could be even more dangerous. Denver should strongly consider selecting him if he’s still available on Day 3.
Taking a quarterback in the upcoming draft to mold into the next Hill may seem like a pipedream, but Coach Payton may see enough in either Milroe or Leonard that he wants to take a chance. The NFL draft is largely unpredictable, and all it takes is one team to fall in love with any prospect, and the Broncos are no different.
