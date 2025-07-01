Broncos DC Vance Joseph Could Land 2026 Head Coaching Job
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was recently named among eight candidates who potentially could become NFL head coaches in 2026.
Bleacher Report columnist Moe Moton included Joseph on a shortlist that features Vikings DC Brian Flores and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury—all of whom previously wore the big headset.
"Vance Joseph could earn another chance at a head coaching job after a few standout years as a defensive coordinator," Moton wrote Tuesday.
"Between 2017 and 2018, Joseph was the head coach of the Denver Broncos, but the team fired him after two years, during which he had an 11-21 record. Remember, he led that club during its dark years at quarterback with Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Case Keenum under center.
"Next time around, Joseph could hang around a little longer with a different team if he's paired with a better quarterback situation.
"Since his head-coaching flop, the 52-year-old coordinator has fielded top-12 scoring defenses in three of the previous five years. Last year, under his tutelage, the Broncos defense allowed the third-fewest points and ranked seventh in total yards."
Indeed, Denver's defense has steadily improved since Joseph returned to the Mile High City in 2023. The unit was particularly impactful last season, leading the league with 63 sacks while producing the Defensive Player of the Year (cornerback Patrick Surtain II) and a first-time All-Pro selection (outside linebacker Nik Bonitto).
They also ranked within the top-10 in points allowed, rushing yards allowed, total yards per game, and takeaways forced.
"We had a great defense. That was last year. This year is totally different," Joseph told reporters on June 11. "My entire sell this entire offseason has been, ‘Let’s start over again. Let’s keep improving.’ Last year counts, but it doesn’t matter moving forward. We have to continue to improve. We added some more pieces. We watched our cut ups from the fall. We weren’t perfect in every area. Third downs, we have to get better. There’s lots of room for improvement. Every year it’s different. We have a tough schedule. I’m patiently waiting for the fall and just focusing on improving every week. If it’s right, we should be a good defense, but it’s no guarantee. You have to go to work.”
Capitalizing on the 10-7 Broncos' success, Joseph interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets for their head-coaching vacancies this offseason. He was passed over for Pete Carroll and Aaron Glenn, respectively.
That likely won't happen again if VJ spawns another season of elite output.