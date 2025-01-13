Report: Raiders Seek HC Interview with Broncos DC Vance Joseph
Vance Joseph has officially completed two seasons as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator. He might not stick around for a third.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders requested permission to speak with Joseph about their head coaching opening. Rapoport added the 52-year-old assistant has "multiple slips this cycle and more could be coming."
Joseph is also a candidate for the New York Jets' HC job and plans to interview with the organization on Wednesday, league insider Josina Anderson reported.
A one-time head man and longtime defensive playcaller, Joseph is drawing considerable interest after his unit led the NFL in sacks and placed third in points allowed during the regular season. They ranked within the top-10 in several other categories: rushing yards allowed per game (third), red zone percentage (third), total yards allowed per game (seventh), and interceptions forced (ninth).
Under his guidance, cornerback Patrick Surtain (first-team) and defensive lineman Zach Allen (second-team) were selected as All-Pros while outside linebacker Nik Bonitto earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod, leading the 10-win Broncos to their first playoff berth since 2015.
"I’ve said this before: winning does so much for everyone. Coaches go on," Denver HC Sean Payton said last week. "I love seeing [Lions Head Coach] Dan Campbell have success, or [other] coaches that have been with me. I told that story when Mr. [Saints Owner Tom] Benson was worried all our coaches were getting interviews. I said just, ‘Be more worried if no one’s interested in interviewing any of them.’ I really want the best for all of them. That’s a good thing. Whether you’re talking about Vance … I feel like I have a number of coaches on this staff that someday when I’m just sitting on a golf course, I’ll be able to look at a picture and see these guys in those positions."
Although Joseph's defense imploded amid Sunday's Wild Card Round loss to Buffalo — allowing 31 points, 471 total yards, and 41:43 time of possession — his goodwill in football circles is such that he has a legitimate shot of wearing the big headset in 2025.
