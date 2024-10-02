Report: Ex-Broncos OLB Von Miller Suspended Four Games by NFL
Buffalo Bills rush linebacker — and former Denver Broncos All-Pro — Von Miller has been suspended for four weeks for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league announced the suspension on Tuesday, and it's purportedly the result of an alleged domestic incident in Dallas involving the former Super Bowl 50 MVP and his then-pregnant girlfriend last November.
Miller was arrested following an alleged assault of his girlfriend in a Dallas suburb, but local authorities did not file charges. The veteran linebacker denied the allegations vehemently.
ESPN reportedly obtained an affidavit detailing the incident.
"An affidavit obtained by ESPN last year detailed that the allegations against Miller include him putting a hand, and later both hands, on the woman's neck for about three to five seconds, pulling her hair and trying to shove her while she was attempting to gather her things and leave after he told her to get out of the apartment where they both lived," ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg wrote.
Some fans may wonder why Miller is being suspended if no charges, and thus, no criminal conviction resulted from the incident. The NFL has the prerogative to suspend players without charges or conviction if it finds merit upon investigation. These terms are stipulated in the Collective Bargaining Agreement the league has with the NFLPA — the players' union.
This isn't the first time Miller has been suspended by the NFL. He served a six-game suspension in 2013 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, then tore his ACL upon his return. Unfortunately, it's also not the first time he's been accused of domestic disturbances.
The Broncos traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, where he would go on to win another Super Bowl. He's been with the Bills since 2022 but missed most of last season with a torn ACL.
Since returning to the field in a rotational role, the 35-year-old Miller has appeared in all four games this season, totaling three sacks and five tackles. It's unfortunate how his career trajectory has careened off the tracks of late, but he'll always be remembered for his contributions to the Broncos and will one day find himself in the team's Ring of Fame.
Miller might even end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Incidents like this one, that lead to NFL suspensions, won't help his body of work, though.
