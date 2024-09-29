WATCH: Broncos QB Bo Nix Throws First NFL TD Pass in Jets Win
Bo Nix has finally broken the ice. In the Denver Broncos' gutsy 10-9 road win over the New York Jets, the rookie first-round quarterback threw the first passing touchdown of his NFL career, hitting Courtland Sutton on an eight-yard strike.
Considering that Nix's touchdown pass was a historic moment, here's the replay to enjoy amid the afterglow of the Broncos' second straight win.
That play was the highlight of a day at the office for Nix that was otherwise forgettable. Nix finished 12-of-25 passing for 60 yards and that touchdown, with a QB rating of 67.9.
In the rookie's defense, the field conditions were horrendous, especially in the first half. It was a torrential rainfall, at times, making Nix's grip on the ball very slippery and tenuous.
However, even though Nix didn't blow up the box score, he should be commended for not producing a negative play. Not only did he avoid turnovers, but he went unsacked yet again.
It had to be gratifying for Nix to meet Aaron Rodgers for the first time and hand him a defeat. It's safe to say that, despite the ugly nature of this game, Rodgers won't soon forget his first meeting with Bo Nix.
The Broncos now return home for Raider week at 2-2, balancing the scales after a winless start. It's not easy winning two in a row in the NFL, let alone back-to-back on the road for a Western team on the East Coast.
The Broncos have no apologies for this one. Win ugly or lose... Sean Payton and Nix will take the 'W' — every time.
