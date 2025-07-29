Young Broncos Wideouts Drawing Praise in Race for No. 2 Spot
The Denver Broncos have an ongoing battle to determine who their No. 2 wide receiver will be opposite Courtland Sutton. While Evan Engram will likely be the second-most-used receiver from the tight end position, if he can stay healthy, that second true receiver will be key.
Devaugh Vele figures to be the guy, and while he dealt with a mysterious lower leg injury late in the offseason, he was back in action to kick off training camp. While he wasn’t as flashy as some other receivers to start camp, he still had a good start, especially when you factor in the time he missed in the offseason.
After their practice on Friday, Sean Payton talked about Vele's strenghts.
“He’s strong in traffic," Payton said of Vele. "He has good hands, and he’s someone that I think picks things up really quickly. It comes easy to him.”
The Broncos need someone to step up opposite Sutton, and the Vele traits Payton emphasized are the traits you’re looking for.
Another receiver who got praise from Payton was Troy Franklin.
“We just started, but do I think he has a chance to? I felt like we began to see that towards the latter part of last season," Payton said of Franklin's WR2 potential. "I’m looking forward to seeing him. He’s had a real good offseason. It’s just a little early to make headlines, ‘Troy Franklin’s making steps up.’ He had a good day.”
There is some sense of caution with Payton’s words, but Franklin was the receiver the Broncos need the most development from year over year. His route running, ball tracking, and catching were all areas of concern, but he is showing growth in these areas.
Is it enough to be the second receiver? Only time will tell.
Overall, Payton talked about almost every receiver after Day 1 and Day 2's practices. He even talked about rookie Pat Bryant.
“Just the transition into all the little things. The splits," Payton said. "He’s smart, and it’s just getting him into position so that these plays... For most of the rookie class, it’s the same. Their acclimation to it, they’re behind. But he’s a quick study.”
Bryant was the Broncos' most scrutinized draft selection, as he was widely viewed as the most considerable reach, not only for the team but for the entire draft. If his early camp showing is an indication, he will prove himself to be worthy of the pick and far from a reach.
While it wasn’t a perfect showing, Bryant had a great start to training camp, showing off good ability to get separation on what would’ve been a long touchdown, and good route running. This is keeping him squarely in the battle for the No. 2 receiver spot, and at least in position to have a sizable role within the offense.
By many accounts, Marvin Mims Jr. is also having a good showing at camp, where he is showing growth and comfort with an expanded route tree. While a gadget role was proven to be his best usage last season, the Broncos still want more routes out of Mims to expand on his usage.
Then there is Trent Sherfield, and while he isn’t likely to be the second receiver, Payton spoke on him after Saturday’s practice.
“He’s tough, and he can run," Payton said of Sherfield. "The other thing he can do is block, and so we’ve always had a handful of receivers that can run and stretch the field and when you get one that can do that and then block also, you can set up play action, marries well to the run game. He’s pretty competitive.”
Ever since he signed, Sherfield was expected to make the roster due to his abilities on special teams and as a blocker, but his emergence as a receiver in the passing game is welcome. The question is, what kind of role does he end up playing within the offense?
Even the undrafted free agents at the receiver position have had a good start to camp. With everyone stepping up at the position, the battle only becomes more intense.