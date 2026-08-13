10 Broncos With the Most to Prove in Preseason Opener vs. Falcons

With the preseason opener approaching on Friday, the Denver Broncos are set to travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons .

With nearly three weeks of training camp in the books, the Broncos have a better idea of how the position battles are shaping up across the roster. But camp is only part of the equation; the preseason games account for the rest.

Preseason action is about roster evaluation, and today, we're highlighting 10 Broncos with the most to prove on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Que Robinson | OLB

Denver Broncos rookie outside linebacker Que Robinson performs a drill at rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Robinson has had a great camp, giving the Broncos' tackles consistent fits, especially with his first step. We need to see consistent run defense from Robinson, as well as his pass rush prowess, carry over from practices to games.

Jahdae Barron | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron against the Tennessee Titans. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Barron has been one of the more disappointing players in camp, and it seems he is no longer competing for the No. 2 boundary cornerback spot with Riley Moss. This first preseason game will be a big test to see whether Barron can improve his play or at least be a gamer if he can’t perform well in practices.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during training camp. | USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Roach is currently in the top spot to take the John Franklin-Myers starting job, but Uwazurike is right alongside him. Uwazurike has been tough to block in practices, and it’ll be nice to see that translate to the game.

If Uwazurike plays in Atlanta and puts a good game together, it could get him closer to beating out Roach for the starting job opposite Zach Allen.

Karene Reid | LB

Denver Broncos linebackers Karene Reid (47) and Levelle Bailey (56) celebrate against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Payton talked about needing a linebacker to step up in that third spot, and there is a good chance Reid could be the one. Reid shocked many by making the roster last season as an undrafted rookie.

Ideally, Reid takes a jump in his development, and he can put himself squarely in that spot, though the competition is stiff.

Devon Key | S

Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) during practice at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' safety depth has struggled in camp so far and has been at fault for multiple big passing plays given up to the offense. Denver allowed P.J. Locke to walk, with eyes on Key stepping in as the third safety.

It isn’t clear whether Key has contributed to the issues with the safety depth in camp, but there's a reason the Broncos worked out veteran safety Taylor Rapp on Wednesday. This game is going to be a big test for Key.

Alex Palczewski | OL

Denver Broncos guard Alex Palczewski (63) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fan hero of the 2025 campaign had a rough season, though he turned in an admirable effort going from the backup right tackle to starting at left guard. Palczewski is a valuable depth piece, but how valuable?

Palczewski's practices have been inconsistent at left guard and right tackle, so on the heels of signing his two-year extension, he needs to start showing up in these preseason games.

Jonah Coleman | RB

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of praise for Coleman as a ball-carrier in camp. He doesn’t look like a rookie out there.

Now, practices are a bit easier for backs to stand out, even against a defense as tough as Denver's, so this game is going to be the real test for the rookie. However, there is no reason to doubt that Coleman will struggle in the games given his play style.

RJ Harvey | RB

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another back, but for a different reason. There has been praise for the growth Harvey has shown on passing downs, both as a receiver and blocker, and a game will be a great test for him.

His blocking is critical, and if it improves and he shows it in a game, it could cement him as the RB2 with a third-down back role.

Pat Bryant | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant is easily the star of training camp so far , as he consistently makes big plays and has been reliable. Training camp is just a stepping stone, and any player who has strong practices has to prove he can carry that over to games.

Bryant should be fun to watch in this one.

Justin Joly | TE

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with tight end Justin Joly at rookie minicamp. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

There is a fan hype around Joly, but the word out of camp isn’t overly promising. He has looked raw and has struggled in camp practices, which is something to monitor, especially with how poorly built the Broncos' tight end room is.

Considering the competition for the last two tight end spots on the roster, Joly can begin to separate by standing out in the preseason games. We shall see.

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