Broncos Camp Stock Report: Biggest Winners and Losers After Week 2

Week 2 of Denver Broncos camp is in the books and it was a doozy.

With five of the six practices this past week being padded, the Broncos definitely took things up a few notches. With the intensity and physicality rising, so too did the injury toll, with s everal starters getting dinged up and missing time last week.

Veteran defensive lineman Matt Henningsen suffered the only major injury, tearing his Achilles on Friday . Otherwise, the Broncos will get back key players like wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Marvin Mims Jr., center Luke Wattenberg, and safety Devon Key.

The Broncos are taking a much-needed rest on Sunday, offering us a great opportunity to reflect on these first two weeks of training camp. As a stock report, let's get to the biggest winners and losers of the second week of camp.

Winners

Pat Bryant | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant has been the single biggest winner of camp, hands down. He's made highlight-reel plays every single day, and he's becoming a consistent winner off the line.

What's more, Bo Nix seems to be looking Bryant's way early in his reads, which is being influenced by Waddle's absence and Courtland Sutton missing three days on veteran rest. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph called Bryant " the complete package " on Saturday.

The only potential obstacle standing in the way of a Bryant Year-2 breakout would be the injury bug, so knock on wood and keep your fingers crossed.

Sam Ehlinger | QB

Ehlinger continues to keep the heat on Jarrett Stidham. After hyping up a No. 2 quarterback battle during the offseason, head coach Sean Payton tried to walk it back last week because of how much scrutiny the competition is garnering, but there's no question it's happening.

In any objective sense, Ehlinger has been the better quarterback thus far. But the preseason games will go a long way toward determining the winner of this competition. Ehlinger made some great plays in Saturday's scrimmage, though he was also picked off. Still, he's been a winner both weeks of camp.

Riley Moss | CB

Any notion of there being a competition for the No. 2 cornerback job has been put to bed . Moss has officially slammed the door on Jahdae Barron, playing outstanding football and showing some clear signs of developmental progress.

Moss wants a new contract, and while that surely plays a part in how intense he's been in camp, the competitive aspect of fending off a first-round pick might be even more influential. The dude is a competitor and barring an injury or a trade, he's the Broncos' CB2 on the boundary opposite Pat Surtain II.

Jonah Coleman | RB

The rookie continues to shine, and seems to be the only back besides J.K. Dobbins with an ability to pick up yardage between the tackles. That's one of Coleman's calling cards, but it's great to see him doing it as a pro, especially against a Broncos defensive line that has been smothering in camp.

Coleman doesn't strike his coaches or teammates like a rookie. Beyond that, he's showcased his pass-catching skills out of the backfield and even opened up Saturday's scrimmage as the first kick returner, with Mims sidelined with an injury. The Broncos have something special brewing with Coleman.

Kris Abrams-Draine | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine practices. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

'KAD,' as he's affectionately known as, had the honor of notching Nix's first (and only so far) interception of training camp. The third-year cornerback has been a consistent playmaker in the secondary.

The Broncos love Abrams-Draine's football IQ and his nose for the ball. We saw both assets, along with some sticky coverage, in Week 2 of camp. He's been the No. 5 cornerback in each of the past two years, but he may be in competition for the No. 4 spot.

Taurean York | LB

York has been impressive on the third-team defense. The undrafted rookie may only stand at 5-foot-10, but he plays like a giant.

York's leadership and communication skills have been on full display, and he's made a lot of plays against the run. It's early, but he's showing that his size isn't the limitation scouts worried it would be, in terms of seeing the field and getting off blocks. Will it be enough to make the roster? The preseason will answer that question.

Red Murdock | LB

While we're on linebackers, we have to mention Murdock, who had a quiet first week of camp. It was looking much the same in Week 2, but he finished strong.

In Friday's practice, Murdock forced a fumble (a specialty of his), and followed it up with a strong day in the scrimmage. After practice, Coach Joseph complimented Murdock, observing how his past two days of practice have been his best of camp. That's momentum.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

He's been a complete terror since camp started. Uwazurike has been in competition with Malcolm Roach for the John Franklin-Myers opening in the starting lineup.

Roach may have the edge (he's been a beast, too), but Uwazurike is making it clear that he'll be part of the Broncos' solution there. He looks poised to take another big jump in his development, and it's coming at the right time as he enters a contract year.

Jonah Elliss | OLB

The Broncos' outside linebacker depth chart is fearsome and while many of the depth players have had their moments, Elliss has looked like a starter out there. With Nik Bonitto missing a few days this week with an injury, Elliss received a longer look with the ones, and he didn't disappoint.

These first two weeks of training camp have made it clear why the Broncos are dying to get Elliss on the field more. He looks ready to be a starter, which should make Jonathon Cooper a little bit anxious, even if he didn't have his pending off-the-field criminal case.

Losers

Jarrett Stidham | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stidham makes the "Losers" column for the second straight week. It would be one thing if both backup quarterbacks were balling out, but Stidham has been outshined by Ehlinger.

It hasn't been all bad for Stidham, but he seems to be feeling the pressure. He's pressing at times, and trying to force things. These aren't great signals to send to a coaching staff looking for assurance and confidence in its backup quarterback. I can't wait to see how this battle takes shape in the preseason games.

Jahdae Barron | CB

Barron did have one day this week in the "Winners" column, but overall, he finds his way into the "Losers" side of things. Since he's come up short in the CB2 battle with Moss, the Broncos are trying to get some usage out of their 2025 first-rounder, playing him in various spots in different sub-packages, including some dime-backer.

Make no mistake: Barron is very much part of this team's 2026 plans, but he's not ready to unseat Moss or Ja'Quan McMillian for a starting job. I feel for the kid, because it's not his fault that he was drafted to a team with one of the best cornerback trios in the NFL, but it's still early in the summer.

While the clock is ticking on the cost-control aspect of Barron's first-rounder contract, he's only got one season under his belt. And neither Moss nor McMillian has been extended yet, so whatever part Barron has to play in this defense's outlook could become more clear after the 2026 season.

Malcolm Roach | DL

To be clear, Roach has been one of the best performers of camp — both weeks. He makes the "Losers" column because of the scary moment that unfolded on Day 5 when he actually sacked Nix , hitting him low and taking him to the turf.

Roach didn't mean to hit Nix, but it happened nonetheless. As D.J. Jones said after practice, "it got real quiet," but Nix popped up none the worse for wear. Still, considering that Nix is coming off ankle surgery, it was a bush-league slip-up by the veteran defensive lineman.

Sam Webb | CB

Signed late in Week 1 of camp, Webb had a tough go of things. He's a young veteran, but he was baptized by fire, and found wanting by the Broncos.

After being burned consistently through a week-plus of practices, the Broncos waived Webb on Saturday , signing Ricardo Hallman to replace him on the cornerback depth chart.

The Losers Bubble

The following players came close to making the "Losers" column, but pulled out by producing one or two good days of practice. Their stock is static, which means it could go either way for them in Week 3 of camp, so we'll be keeping a close eye.

Troy Franklin | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) pulls in a pass during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franklin's target volume has diminished dramatically, but that was to be expected, to an extent, with Waddle's arrival. In Week 2, Franklin went from an afterthought to stringing together two great days (Day 6 and Day 7), which happened to also be two practices Waddle missed.

Franklin's seat at the table is smaller, which means that he has to capitalize any time the ball comes his way. His stock is static, but offensive coordinator Davis Webb complimented Franklin after Saturday's scrimmage.

Hakeem Butler | WR

Butler was a clear winner from Week 1 . His Week 2 performance, for the most part, had him barreling toward the "Losers" column, but he pulled out at the last minute by producing an epic Day 8 of camp.

Butler had too many low-effort reps this past week, but he made some huge plays in the Broncos' Saturday scrimmage, earning him some breathing room for now. As a bubble player, he can't afford any days in the "Losers" column, and he had two such practices last week.

Levelle Bailey | LB

Bailey has also had a mostly quiet training camp. With two roster spots up for grabs at linebacker, he's definitely in the conversation, as evidenced by his long looks with the first-team defense on Saturday while starters were resting.

Bailey made the 53-man roster out of camp as an undrafted rookie in 2024, but was beaten out last summer by Karene Reid. The Broncos like Bailey, but he's got to give them a reason to keep him on the roster, and he hasn't done enough yet to separate from Reid, or either of the rookies (Murdock and York).

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