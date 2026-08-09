Why Broncos' Cornerback Battle Isn't Nearly as Close as Fans Think

Entering training camp, there was a lot of anticipation for the Denver Broncos' battle for the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos' early camp practices seemed to back that up.

After 10 total camp practices, though, if there is a battle, it's safe to say it isn’t close.

The competition was supposed to be between the fourth-year Riley Moss and the second-year Jahdae Barron , but based on what we've seen so far, Kris Abrams-Draine has a stronger claim to be in consideration for the No. 2 cornerback job than Barron does.

Moss's camp display has put the notion of a true competition to bed. He's the Broncos' starter on the boundary opposite Surtain, and Barron is far behind him.

Moss hasn't been perfect, as he's been beaten at times, but he's had an excellent camp with multiple pass break-ups and interceptions. With him entering a contract year, he's pushing for a massive contract, either from the Broncos or from another team after the 2026 season, though he played down the significance of his future at the podium recently.

"The biggest thing, starting this offseason, was deciding that I wasn’t going to put extra pressure on myself," Moss said on Thursday. "It’s about taking things day by day, being where your feet are, competing, and improving at one thing every day. The rest will take care of itself. I trust that God has a plan for me."

Barron vs. KAD

Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Moss is very close to slamming the door shut on any notion of a position battle, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make it official within the next week. However, Barron isn’t helping himself by keeping up with Moss and may have even fallen behind Abrams-Draine. It appears Barron is in more of a battle for the No. 4 cornerback spot with Abrams-Draine than with Moss for the No. 2 job.

On Saturday, Surtain was given a veteran rest day , and Abrams-Draine, not Barron, stepped in to replace his reps with the first-team defense. Even if Barron still has a role in the secondary, if he was truly competing for a boundary spot, this would’ve been the time to give him a long look with the ones, but it went to Abrams-Draine instead.

That's an indication that Moss not only has a clear hold on the second spot, but also that Abrams-Draine is taking precedence over Barron. After all, if Barron was close to Moss in the competition, putting them both out there on the boundary and getting a nearly side-by-side comparison would have been an extremely valuable opportunity to get some coaching intel for the position battle.

Could Abrams-Draine in the battle for the No. 2 cornerback spot?

The answer is no. Early on, Moss and Barron may have rotated at the No. 2 cornerback spot, but that has ended. And Abrams-Draine only received reps with the ones because Surtain was resting. There is nothing to indicate that Moss is in a battle with Barron — the 2025 first-round pick — at this point, and certainly not Abrams-Draine.

Barron Implications

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron against the Tennessee Titans. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With Moss putting a stranglehold on the No. 2 corner spot, the implications for Barron's development in Year 2 aren't super encouraging. While it's fair to wonder whether he may be trending in the wrong direction, it's still early in the summer. He'll have some part to play in the 2026 season.

Barron is now battling with Abrams-Draine to retain the fourth spot on the cornerback depth chart. Barron also has a hybrid role as a multi-use defensive back that will get him on the field on defense.

The Broncos have used Barron in several sub-packages since camp started, including a dime-backer role, which is why Sean Payton received so many early questions about whether Barron had been moved to safety.

“He’s doing good," Payton said of Barron earlier this week. "I read somewhere where we moved him to safety, and I don’t know who wrote the article. I’m not. He’s playing nickel, he’s playing corner, and then when we get into dime, he replaces a linebacker. So he’s doing really good. There’s been no position change.”

The role is being created, but being relegated to sub-package usage in Year 2 isn't ideal for a former 20th overall pick. Remember, Barron wasn’t viewed as a raw prospect who needed time to develop, and he'll be 25 years old in December, so the clock is ticking on his cost control as a first-rounder.

The Takeaway

Barron may be trending in the wrong direction, and the Broncos are shifting their mentality toward playing him in this hybrid role.

The bottom line is that there is no battle for the No. 2 cornerback job. Moss has taken his game to another level, while Barron has not yet shown the growth fans hoped to see.

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