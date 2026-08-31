10 NFL Roster-Cut Casualties Broncos Should Target Immediately

NFL cutdown day has arrived, and after making nearly 40 cuts , the Denver Broncos have a roster that's largely set, but they'll be looking for outside help at a few positions.

That help doesn’t have to come only from the active roster. The Broncos will be looking to the waiver wire and the NFL cutting room floor for upgrades over their planned practice-squad options, too.

It's worth remembering that very few players get claimed on waivers, and a claimed player has to go on that team's active roster, so we shouldn’t expect many such moves from the Broncos. However, there are 10 recently cut players who stand out as potential value targets.

However, these players are more for the practice squad as an option over someone the Broncos have already been working with over the offseason. And because of that, any of these players could turn down such an opportunity.

Let's get into it.

Charlie Jones | WR/R | Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The foot injury Marvin Mims Jr. suffered in the preseason finale doesn’t appear to be that bad, at least according to head coach Sean Payton, who has never been forthcoming about injuries.

Denver had a few players shine as returner options in the preseason — Kolbe Katsis, Cameron Ross, and Sean Fresch Jr. — but Jones has proven his capabilities as a returner in the regular season.

Jones has one return touchdown in each of his two NFL seasons and could provide better insurance on the practice squad, while being available to call up and use with Mims as a kick-return duo.

Rayshaun Benny | IDL | Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens lineman Rayshaun Benny (99) works on drills during practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos kept seven defensive linemen and cut two: Jordan Miller and Kristian Williams. Neither of them had a great preseason, and Denver should be looking for someone better on the defensive line.

Benny is a rookie many felt was a third- or fourth-round prospect but went in the seventh round due to injuries. Medicals are a concern with him, but he is new blood with more upside and potential than Miller and Williams.

Cian Slone | OLB | Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the defensive line, the Broncos' outside linebackers were largely disappointing after their top five guys. Drew Sanders got hurt again, Dasan McCullough was often hurt and terrible when he wasn't, and Johnny Walker was rough.

The Broncos waived all three on Sunday . Denver should look outside for a practice-squad player.

Slone had a good offseason and preseason with the Raiders and was a surprise cut to many who cover the Raiders because of how good he looked. There's another reason: he can provide added insight into the Raiders' building.

Geno Stone | S | Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos took a shot on veteran Taylor Rapp to help their safety room, but he had some personal issues and was released .

The Broncos still have many concerns about their safety depth, and Stone is a capable veteran who could help on defense and on special teams. If the Broncos still want another veteran in the room to round out their depth, Stone is a fine option to consider.

Noah Whittington | RB | Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Noah Whittington (26) rushes against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of these players are only options for the Broncos if their own guys land elsewhere, and that is the case with Whittington. Denver should be able to get either Jaleel McLaughlin or Cody Schrader back on the practice squad, though the team has tended to keep two backs on the practice squad.

If the Broncos miss out on re-signing either McLaughlin and Schrader, Whittington would be worth the look.

Tyrel Dodson | LB | Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) reacts against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos likely like their depth linebackers on the offseason roster, but they're young and inexperienced. Denver's depth is thin and uncertain, especially after waiving Red Murdock and Taurean York.

Dodson has had a solid run as a starter (north of 100 tackles last year) and could provide veteran depth, either on the roster or on the practice squad. The Broncos took a risk by waiving Murdock and York, but Jordan Turner and Karene Reid don’t have much experience.

Plus, Turner has dealt with injuries that could push Denver to look for a new player.

Blake Freeland | OT | Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Hamm (59) lines up against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Blake Freeland (73). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos like big athletes, and Freeland is a freakish athlete who never panned out with the Colts. He still has potential to develop and could add depth to the Broncos' roster or practice squad if they look his way and land him.

Freeland would fit the tackle mold the Broncos have gravitated to over the years, and if Tyler Miller gets claimed on waivers, they will be looking for a new option.

Dominique Robinson | OLB | Houston Texans

Houston Texans defensive end Dominique Robinson (97) during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have good depth at the position, but Jonathon Cooper is now on the commissioner's exempt list and will miss some time.

The guys the Broncos have as options for the practice squad aren’t overly inspiring, and Robinson has had some good moments on the NFL field in a regular-season game. He dealt with a calf strain this preseason, but is reportedly healthy and ready to go.

Uar Bernard | IDL | Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Brian Parker II (62) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Uar Bernard (93). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Broncos plan to sign David Agoha as their international player on their practice squad, that doesn’t mean they can’t use one of their regular 16 spots on a freak, raw athlete to try to develop on the defensive line.

Bernard is such a freak athlete that he was drafted in the seventh round, with Denver reportedly having interest. The Broncos can now try to pry him away and get him on their practice squad.

Will Levis | QB | Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos are keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster, and Levis wants a chance somewhere, so this is really unlikely.

But Payton likes his reclamation projects, and Levis could use the same type of quarterback rehab that benefited Zach Wilson and now Sam Ehlinger. If the Broncos could get Levis on the practice squad to add more competition with Jarrett Stidham and Ehlinger, they should go for it.

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