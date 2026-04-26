Broncos UDFA Tracker: Every Signing & Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

The 2026 NFL draft is in the books, and the Denver Broncos came away with seven new players . The Broncos managed to add players at every need position, despite not making a first or second-round pick.

The Broncos made three defensive draft picks and four on offense. It was a balanced draft haul, and the Broncos found value throughout .

However, the draft process doesn't end when Mr. Irrelvant's name is announced — which happens to be new Broncos linebacker Red Murdock — as it only sparks the rush to get a class of college free agents signed. The Broncos have a storied history when it comes to undrafted rookies making the roster and a big name for themselves in the Orange and Blue.

The Broncos have wasted little time, with several college free-agent signings already being reported. None of these moves have been confirmed by the Broncos, so consider them unofficial.

We'll be watching to see all the names added from the undrafted ranks, but for now, here's our tracker.

Brent Austin | CB | Cal ( Source )

) Luke Basso | LS | Oregon ( Source )

) Sean Brown | WR | Charlotte ( Source )

) Ahmari Harvey | CB | Georgia Tech ( Source )

) Kolbe Katsis | WR | Northern Arizona ( Source )

) Dane Key | WR | Nebraska ( Source )

) Joseph Manjack IV | WR | TCU ( Source )

) Dasan McCullough | OLB | Nebraska ( Source )

) Tyler Miller | OT | Iowa State ( Source )

) Gavin Ortega | OL | Weber State ( Source )

) Parker Robertson | S | Oklahoma State ( Source )

) Cam Ross | WR | Virginia ( Source )

) Will Wright | CB | Tennessee ( Source )

Taurean York | LB | Texas A&M ( Source )

So far, it's been a pretty balanced approach to the college free-agent signings. The Broncos have signed three additional cornerbacks, and four wideouts.

Note that Denver has signed only two offensive lineman thus far, but they already have really good depth there. And by the way, how about a long snapper?

Once we have confirmation from the Broncos on these signings, we'll have an article breaking down each one of these prospects, what they bring to the table, and how they fit. For now, though, some of these moves are susceptible to falling through, but the reporting surrounding each signing is solid.

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