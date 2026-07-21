5 Broncos Fighting for a Spot on the 53-Man Roster in Training Camp

As training camp approaches and the preseason games begin in the weeks ahead, the Denver Broncos are putting the pieces together to finalize their 53-man roster.

While most of the roster is brought back from last year, there are still some players on the bubble who are fighting for a spot. So let’s take a look at the few who will be fighting for their place on this Broncos team ahead of cutdown day.

Adam Prentice | FB

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice (46) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Prentice will be with the Broncos in some capacity for the season, but the question is how.

He is a vested veteran, which means if he is cut, he doesn’t go through waivers and is free to sign, which can help the Broncos–– but that could also end up hurting them.

If he makes himself a risk to cut, then he makes the roster outright. If he doesn’t, or if he agrees to sign back on the practice squad, Denver can take the path they have previously taken with fullbacks: keep them on the practice squad, use their call-ups, and then bring them up to the active roster when the coaching staff feels necessary.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR

Jul 26, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Humphrey is in the same boat as Prentice; as a vested veteran, he won’t go through waivers–– which again, could hurt or help the Broncos if they decide to cut him ahead of next season.

He is a Sean Payton favorite, but the Broncos will likely approach him similarly to Prentice about signing to the practice squad initially, using his call-ups, and then bringing him up to the active roster.

Jordan Jackson | IDL

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jordan Jackson was the seventh interior defensive lineman on the roster last year. And based on how things shake out in training camp, he could be again this year.

He has to show that, indeed, to keep seven on the unit instead of just six, which can work given how much the Broncos rotate their defensive line. However, he does have competition for the seventh spot from the next player.

Matt Henningsen | IDL

Aug 11, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) stands near the bench before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matt Henningsen had a good start to the offseason programs, as he is pushing to find his way back to the 53-man roster.

While he has done well early in offseason programs before, those times have also ended up with him inevitably flatering or getting hurt during camp and preseason. Jackson was the seventh guy last year, and he is the main one standing in the way of Henningsen making the roster.

Sam Ehlinger | QB

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two or three quarterbacks are often the debate, especially since the NFL reverted to the old rules that a practice-squad quarterback called up can’t be the emergency quarterback.

Based on what has been seen of Ehlinger, his play isn’t that of someone who should be on the 53-man roster. Still, the Broncos could decide to keep three anyway to protect themselves in case of injury, rather than risk losing Ehlinger, who has drawn significant interest from other teams over the past year.

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