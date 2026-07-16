Broncos Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp

NFL training camps are sitting right around the corner, and the Denver Broncos have their 90-man roster ready to go.

Well, technically, it's a 91-man roster––considering Denver has one player who's a part of the NFL's international player exemption. But the big-picture idea remains the same.

So as camp rapidly approaches for the Broncos at the end of the month, let’s take a quick look at how their roster currently sits:

Quarterbacks:

Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger

Even as Bo Nix was dealing with an ankle injury for most of the offseason, the Broncos decided to hold fast at quarterback.

All three quarterbacks were with the Broncos last year, speaking to how much Sean Payton and Davis Webb valued keeping the room intact.

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman, Tyler Badie, Jaleel McLaughlin, Cody Schrader

The Broncos made a risky decision to re-sign Dobbins despite his medical history, rather than spending a little more to get a back with a healthier track record.

Jun 16, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during mini camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They are hoping for a big step forward with Harvey, but they raised the floor of their room by drafting Coleman. The other three backs are likely competing for a practice-squad spot or two.

Fullback

Adam Prentice

Prentice quickly proved the value he brings as a fullback in all phases. Even with limited opportunities as a receiver or runner, he performed well and consistently stood out as the lead blocker throughout the 2025 season.

Wide Receiver

Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims Jr, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Michael Bandy, Joseph Manjack, Dane Key, Hakeem Butler, Kolbie Katsis, Cameron Ross

Denver’s big change at the receiver position came with the trade for Jaylen Waddle. They are determined to clean up the drops in the room, which was an issue for Payton to speak on after the season.

The Broncos do have a logjam at the position that could see them look for a trade, but the drops and injuries that stacked up last year could see them keep it together for 2026.

Tight End

Adam Trautman, Evan Engram, Nate Adkins, Justin Joly, Lucas Krull, Dallen Bentley, Caleb Lohner

The Broncos have one of the worst tight end rooms in the NFL, and their only attempts to improve it are two day-three draft picks in 2026 and betting on the development of a seventh-round pick from 2025 who played 57 snaps in college.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They did nothing to improve their blocking from that position, which was extremely problematic in 2025. So seeing how this group pans out through camp will be interesting to watch unfold.

Offensive Tackle

Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, Frank Crum, Tyler Miller

For the most part, the offensive line is set. Bolles and McGlinchey are the starters, with Crum being the swing backup tackle.

The big question is whether Miller can show enough to make it as a fourth tackle, like Crum did his rookie year, or if he falls to the practice squad.

Offensive Guard

Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, Alex Palczewski, Kage Casey, Nick Garguilo, Matt Peart, Calvin Throckmorton, Gavin Oretega

Payton loves to have his side backups, and Palczewski and Casey are those on the right and left sides, respectively.

Last year, Garguilo seemed poised for a roster spot before a preseason injury, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can come back from teh injury and make a push for a spot on the roster once again.

Center

Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Michael Deiter, Reid Holskey

There isn’t much here, as Wattenberg and Forsyth are the top two guys. There's a chance Deiter shows enough to unseat Forsyth as the backup, but it's more likely he is competing with Holskey for a practice squad spot.

Interior Defensive Line

Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, Tyler Onyedim, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai’vion Jones, Jordan Jackson, Matt Henningsen, Jordan Miller, Kristen Williams

The top six on the defensive line are set, but the question is who the seventh guy is and whether they can make a push for a roster spot. Jordan Jackson held that spot in 2025, but Matt Henningsen has gotten some praise this offseason and could make a push for it as well.

Outside Linebackers

Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson, Johnny Walker, Drew Sanders, Dasan McCullough

Much like with the defensive line, the Broncos' top five in the edge room are set, though a bit more tentatively.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn’t much space for one of the last three to make it, but they are competing for a practice squad spot. The only room for change is a cut or trade involving Cooper, with the legal stuff going on with him and Denver potentially deciding to move on, which would open the door for a new fifth player here.

Linebackers

Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Karene Reid, Jordan Turner, Levelle Bailey, Red Murdock, Taurean York

After Singleton and Strnad, the linebacker room seems to be up for grabs. Reid may have the best chance, as the only other cover linebacker in the room, with the others all being downhill run-defender types.

There are one to three spots up for grabs, depending on how many they carry on the roster, with five players competing for them.

Cornerbacks

Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja’Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, Reese Taylor, Jaden Robinson, Brent Austin, Sean Fresch Jr, Blake Cotton

Do the Broncos make a trade here? That is the biggest question about the room, as the verdict on that front could change a lot about its makeup.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) smiles after winning the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their top six corners are set, with Reese Taylor being the last one in the group, but there may not be a spot on the roster for him barring a trade, so the trade rumors are worth keeping an eye on during camp.

Safety

Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Devon Key, JL Skinner, Tycen Anderson, Miles Scott, Parker Robertson

Is Devon Key ready to be the third safety? Is Brandon Jones going to be at the 2024 level or the 2025 level? There are so many questions about the safety room, from top to bottom, that keep it one to watch and pay close attention to throughout the course of camp.

Kicker

Will Lutz

If it is within 40 yards, it's almost a given with Lutz, but he doesn’t have the best range, which can make the Broncos' decision-making a little more difficult. They don’t have another kicker to compete, and Lutz isn’t suddenly going to develop a powerful leg at his age.

Punter

Jeremy Crawshaw

Crawshaw currently carries the international exception as the 91st player. As a rookie, he was a top-12 punter at the very least and had only a pair of bad games. He showed the promise that led Darren Rizzi to select Crawshaw as his guy at the position.

Long Snapper

Mitchell Fraboni, Luke Basso

The Broncos decided to add some competition for the long-snapper spot. Chemistry and timing are so vital for long snappers that Fraboni likely has the edge over Basso, but Basso will have his chances to develop the chemistry and timing to take the spot from him.

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