JL Skinner Poised for Healthy Training Camp With Broncos

One piece of the Denver Broncos' secondary, JL Skinner, looks like he'll be fully healthy and ready to go for training camp later this month.

Skinner, who's been with the Broncos for the past three seasons, had been dealing with a torn labrum throughout the 2025 season. He wound up playing all 17 games throughout his third-year campaign despite being banged up and underwent surgery to repair his shoulder in February.

But now, fast forward five months and a lengthy rehab process, Skinner looks like he's back to 100%.

JL Skinner Trending to Be Fully Healthy for Training Camp

Skinner posted to his Instagram story earlier this week just a handful of days away from training camp, where he made it clear that he's prepared to get rolling for year four.

"100% cleared. I'm ready to spin B****," Skinner wrote.

#Broncos safety and special teamer JL Skinner says he’s cleared and ready for training camp after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in February.



Skinner said back at that point that he played the entire season with it torn. pic.twitter.com/4VOUZjwQ6F — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) July 14, 2026

Skinner first joined the Broncos as a sixth-round pick at 183rd overall, and has primarily been a depth piece at safety and a contributor on special teams through his first three years in Denver.

Last season, Skinner combined for 12 tackles and one fumble recovery, which happened back in Week 3 loss against the LA Chargers.

Overall, Skinner has played in 53 defensive snaps and 646 special teams snaps throughout the past two years when the Broncos safety has frequently been active on gamedays.

What Skinner's Role in Denver Might Look Like

As to how Skinner's role could shift heading into year four, he still looks primed to reclaim his spot as primarily a depth piece in the secondary, and a focal point on special teams.

The Broncos' safety room will still be headlined by their starters from last season, Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, who held down things extremely well in the secondary. Barring any injury suffered to either, they'll be certified in those same spots on the defense throughout 2026.

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) reacts after a defensive stop the end the game with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Skinner could continue to trend towards a bigger part of the Broncos' secondary as a depth piece, as he gradually has throughout the past three seasons. He and Devon Key will be the two names competing for reps behind Denver's two starters, and depending on how strong Skinner begins camp, that could give him a good leg up for the season.

There's no doubt this is a big season for Skinner, though. He's in the final year of his current rookie contract with the Broncos worth $1.4 million for the 2026 year, and will put him on the market as an unrestricted free agent come next summer.

The more reps that Skinner is on the Broncos' defense and in his typical spot on special teams, the better chance he'll have to boost his stock in a contract year, and could be in for a welcomed payday on his second contract from Denver, or any other interested suitor.

But before any of that, Skinner will have to certify his spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster throughout the next six weeks or so once camp gets off and rolling. So expect to see the 25-year-old both healthy and motivated later this month.

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