5 Overlooked Broncos Who Could Swing the Cardinals Game

Many are writing off the Arizona Cardinals as the Denver Broncos prepare to face them this Sunday, but they're a feisty team that shouldn't be overlooked.

The Cardinals' struggle areas mirror the Broncos', especially on defense and in the passing game. Today, we're looking at a handful of Broncos flying under the radar going into the desert.

The Broncos will want to get these players involved to improve the likelihood of walking out with a win .

RJ Harvey | RB

RJ Harvey runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, everyone is frustrated with the checkdowns and the designed throws to running backs, but the Cardinals struggle to run down the ball out of the backfield, especially in space. They're one of the worst teams at handling it, but Arizona's opponents have yet to fully exploit those issues.

Denver has a great matchup against the Cardinals' linebackers, and Harvey should be heavily used as both a receiver and a rusher.

Nate Adkins | TE

Nate Adkins scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are even worse at covering tight ends because of their linebacker issues. Evan Engram could be used here, but he would be more likely to draw Budda Baker (if he plays). Adam Trautman has struggled on a weekly basis, while Adkins has looked like a capable starter.

Denver should use some three-tight-end sets and get favorable passing matchups with Adkins against Arizona's linebackers.

Sai’vion Jones | DL

Sai'vion Jones celebrates a fumble recovery. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' offensive line has struggled to block interior defensive linemen and edge defenders like Jones. While the Cardinals haven’t allowed a lot of pressure ( 12th-fewest pressures , with the seventh-ranked pass-blocking efficiency), they're weak against these types of defenders.

Jones has really come on over the last two weeks, so ride the hot hand to help generate some pressure and put the heat on Jacoby Brissett.

Taylor Rapp | S

Taylor Rapp defends a pass to the back of the end zone. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Talanoa Hufanga and Patrick Surtain II out vs. the Seahawks, Rapp got called up off the practice squad and played 65 of 85 defensive snaps. There is a good chance Denver does that again against the Cardinals.

It would give Rapp the tough task of helping to cover Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and their quietly good receiver corps. Rapp played well against the Seahawks, and if the Broncos turn to him again, they'll need another strong performance.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Marvin Mims Jr. returns a punt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a few weeks to go until the NFL trade deadline (November 10), Mims is trending in the wrong direction. He isn't being used as a kick returner often; his play as a punt returner has been mediocre at best, and his effort on offense has been terrible.

As things stand, Mims is playing his way to be traded, and it's on him to flip the script. Maybe he makes something happen in this game; he certainly needs a big day.

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