The Denver Broncos are still stinging from Black Friday's humbling 27-5 beatdown suffered at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos didn't seem ready to play football on the short-week turnaround, but at least it provided them a couple of extra days off after the game — another 'mini-bye.' Due to the flurry of transactions the Broncos made ahead of the Steelers game, and the number of valuable players poised to return from injured reserve soon, they have some big roster decisions to make in the coming days.

Let's examine what big decision are coming down the pyke, and how the Broncos might handle them.

RJ Harvey & the Running Back Situation

RJ Harvey huddles up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos suspended running back J.K. Dobbins for the Steelers game and used his roster spot by activating Tyler Badie from IR. But Denver also needed a third active back for that game, so with Cody Schrader's practice squad elevations maxed out, they placed injured defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones (hamstring) on IR and promoted the young tailback to the 53-man roster.

On Saturday, Dobbins's one-game suspension was automatically lifted , and Schrader was the odd man out. The Broncos waived Schrader, with hopes of getting him back on the practice squad, where his three-game elevation allotment would reset.

However, Harvey is eligible to return from IR this week. Now, Denver made the curious decision to carry four running backs plus fullback Adam Prentice on the opening-week roster, which is unusual, given that teams rarely dress more than three true tailbacks on game day.

But Sean Payton had a vision for each guy, and while Badie was the odd man out initially, carrying four running backs out of camp ended up not being too complicated because Jonah Coleman was placed on IR after Week 2. And when Coleman returned in Week 7, Badie was placed on IR with a thumb injury, passing each other like two ships in the night.

Harvey is eligible to return now, but is he healthy enough? He suffered a knee injury in practice leading up to the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and we don't know much about its severity.

Harvey was a short-term IR designation, but just because he's eligible doesn't mean the Broncos have to activate him right away, and that's especially true if his knee isn't ready. But if he is healthy, the Broncos will want their 2025 second-round pick back at the first possible chance.

The Broncos currently have six safeties on the 53-man roster, counting Taylor Rapp, who missed Black Friday's game with a quad injury . If the Broncos don't want to let Badie go — he's a valuable special-teams player, too, as a kick returner and punt protector — it would make the most sense to cut one of the safeties or receivers, especially now that Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones are both healthy again.

There were questions about Dobbins's place with the Broncos after serving his suspension, but with the Broncos waiving Schrader, it appears the veteran back will stick around. Hopefully, Dobbins has his mind right now.

Caleb Lohner | TE

Caleb Lohner runs a warm-up route pre-game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos started Lohner's clock to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on November 18 , giving the team 21 days to decide whether to activate him. He's practiced in full each day since then, but the Broncos have yet to make a move.

Alas, Denver can't activate a PUP list player and place him on the practice squad. Lohner would have to go to the active roster first. He could then be waived and re-signed to the practice squad, but only if he clears waivers unclaimed. I'm not sure that's a risk Payton is willing to take.

So it's an all-or-nothing decision on Lohner, and the clock is ticking. The Broncos have about a week-and-a-half left before his 21-day window closes. If they don't activate him, he'll remain on the PUP list for the season.

The Broncos have four tight ends on the roster, three of whom are used in every single game: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, and Nate Adkins. Dallen Bentley has been a healthy scratch in every game this season, so if the Broncos were to elevate Lohner, and they didn't want to cut from any other position group, it would make the most sense to waive the rookie seventh-rounder.

Or, like the running back situation, the Broncos could waive a safety or a wide receiver, given that they're carrying six guys at both positions. If the Broncos trimmed the receiver room, Lil'Jordan Humphrey would be the odd man out.

We'll keep an eye on the Lohner situation, but the Broncos still have a little time left to make a decision.

Future Decisions Incoming

Jonah Elliss | OLB (IR), Eyioma Uwazurike | DL (IR), Sai'vion Jones | DL (IR), Frank Crum | OT (PUP)

Jonah Elliss lines up. | Rich von Biberstein / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The NFL only allows eight short-term IR designations per season, plus two more if a team makes the playoffs. The Broncos have already activated Coleman, Badie, and wide receiver Pat Bryant, but they have a handful of other short-term designations to watch in the coming weeks.

Like Harvey, Elliss is eligible to return from IR right now, though it's unclear how healthy he is. Elliss suffered a scary ankle injury in Week 6's win over the Seattle Seahawks, but his placement on IR coincided perfectly with the return of Jonathon Cooper from the commissioner's exempt list, so the Broncos never had to do any outside linebacker juggling.

All of Denver's outside linebackers have proven their value this season, but the team loves Elliss. I could envision the Broncos being willing to carry five outside linebackers just to get Elliss back on the field, even if it meant waiving one of their inside linebackers, like Jordan Turner or Karene Reid, to make room for him.

Remember, the Broncos started giving Elliss some inside linebacker snaps this summer, so if they were to activate him by waiving Turner or Reid, he could still serve as the No. 4 guy on the inside in case of emergency, although he'd have to be willing to play special teams.

Uwazurike will be eligible to return from IR after next week's home game against the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos won't want to waste any time getting him back on the field, especially given how bad their run defense continues to be , so that will be something to watch after Week 13.

Jones was just placed on IR, so he won't be eligible to return until the Broncos' Christmas Day game against the Buffalo Bills. Depending on what additional roster juggling is required between now and then, it wouldn't shock me if Jones wasn't immediately activated.

Then we have Crum, who was placed on the PUP list before the season started, with a short-term designation. I'm not convinced the Broncos will start his clock this season, given that they've stayed healthy at offensive tackle.

Alex Palczewski backs up Mike McGlinchey at right tackle, while Matt Peart is technically the backup to left tackle Garett Bolles. However, the Broncos have been using Peart at left guard, so maybe there is a path for Crum, but it's hard to see one unless there was an injury.

The Takeaway

These are the big roster decisions facing the Broncos in the coming weeks, some of which are a bit more immediate, like Harvey and Lohner. Harvey is a guarantee to return, but Lohner, not so much.

With so many valuable players getting hurt, it now makes sense why the Broncos didn't place Hufanga on IR, even though he missed four games, which is the required allotment of games to miss if a player is placed on short-term IR. The Broncos were playing the long game, fully aware that they may need those short-term IR designations for a rainier day.

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