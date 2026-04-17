5 Useful Takeaways From Broncos’ Pre-Draft Press Conference

The Denver Broncos hosted their annual pre-draft press conference on Thursday. GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton answered questions very carefully via Zoom.

What did we learn? We have to remember that it is the 'lying season,' and no NFL team is going to hold court with the local press and announce its draft intentions.

More to the point, teams will often purposefully twist their words in a way that create a narrative that serves their interest in the draft and manipulates the other teams. It's not exactly 007-type stuff, but there is a cloak-and-dagger element to it.

Paton and Payton did say a few things that, whether they're true or not, are worth analyzing. At the very least, our readers should know about them.

Let's get to the takeaways from Denver's pre-draft presser.

Shortlist of Targets at No. 62

The Broncos don't have a first-round or a third-round pick this year, so their second-rounder is crucial for this draft. The Broncos have done their homework and have zeroed in on six prospects they hope and expect to be on the board in that range.

"We still go through our process. We feel like we have six players we’re kind of focused on that could be there at [pick] 62," Paton said . "We feel good about those players. We’re going to keep working through them."

Who those six players are is anybody's guess. But much like the 2022 and 2023 drafts, when the Broncos also didn't have a first-round pick, my bet is that Denver's second-round selection this year is a player who kind of comes out of left field, and not one of the names fans have seen commonly mocked at No. 62 .

Just a hunch. Nobody expected Nik Bonitto in Round 2 back in 2022. Marvin Mims Jr. wasn't mocked to Denver in Round 2 the following year. Denver drafted both guys and with seven combined seasons between them, they've totaled four All-Pro nods.

What does that tell us? Trust the Paton and Payton process.

Trading Up: Not in Round 1 but Maybe Round 2

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paton all but ruled out a trade-up this year into the first round because of how costly it would be to Denver. Without that first and third-rounder, Paton can't be as aggressive at the top of the draft.

A bit of a move up the second-round board, though? Very possible.

“You never say never, but it’s unlikely. It would cost quite a haul for us to get up there," Paton said . "Most of our draft we would have to trade, and then something next year. I would say that it’s unlikely, but we could certainly move up in the second [round].”

The zone Paton said the Broncos have "homed in on" is between picks 45 and 75, so if they trade up on Day 2, it could be as high as that. Jumping from 62 to 45 would likely cost Denver at least one of its two fourth-round picks this year (108 and 111), and perhaps more.

Confident in Where They Stand in Round 2

Denver Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Again, the Broncos have a lot of experience picking in the 60s and doing so in a draft sans a first-round pick. This will be the third draft of Paton's general manager career where his second-round pick is also his first selection of the class.

Beyond that, Paton also took running back RJ Harvey at No. 60 overall last year, so the Broncos feel very comfortable in this stretch of picks. Even though Denver lacks a first-round pick this year, Paton's expectations of finding an impact player at 62 remain high.

“The good news is we have experience with this... We think there are good players in this draft. We think there are good players where we’re picking at 62. We have two picks up in the top of the fourth [round], and we feel good [about] what’s going to be there," Paton said.

"We like it. We don’t mind it, and we know we still have flexibility with the seven picks to move up or move back and get more picks. We have experience with this. We’ve gotten good players with lesser picks, so we feel good.”

Evan Engram Still Has a Role

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) during pregame before facing the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | John Mersits / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Engram is still on the roster, so of course, he has a role in Denver's offense. Payton made it very clear that Engram has a big part to play in 2026, even if the Broncos perhaps left too many potential tight-end yards on the field last season.

“We definitely view him as a key piece," Payton said . "Relative to Evan, he’s someone that gave us a lot of big plays a year ago, and we will continue to find ways to keep him and add to his workload.”

I don't know about "a lot of big plays," but he Engram did have a couple of good games. Definitely not enough, though.

The question is whether the Broncos see the need to add reinforcements via the draft after signaling that they're running it back at tight end this offseason. My gut tells me that Denver plans to add a tight end in this draft, which wouldn't be bad news for Engram or Adam Trautman, but it sure wouldn't be good for Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins.

The one thing that gives me some nagging doubt on Denver taking a tight end this year is the presence of 2025 seventh-round project, Caleb Lohner. Payton really sang Lohner's praises after last year's draft, but the former basketball star impacted in Denver with a thud.

Would Lohner's presence stay Denver's hand at tight end this year? I don't think there's enough meat on the Lohner bone to impact the roster realities the Broncos are facing. They need an upgrade.

Elliss is Moving to ILB Regardless of Draft

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) looks to make a play in the second half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Elliss has spent his first two NFL seasons as a rush linebacker, but the Broncos are moving him inside . Why?

The Broncos lack proven depth at inside linebacker after releasing Dre Greenlaw . They're deep on the edge, but the true motivation is that they view Elliss as one of their better players on defense, and they want to find a way to get him on the field.

The path to playing time behind Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper is a long one and the Broncos don't want to wait. Elliss only has two more years left on his rookie deal, and the team is looking for impact now.

Will this influence Denver's linebacker decisions in the draft? Almost certainly. The question is how.

“There are probably a little bit more inside backers than what we are used to," Payton said of this draft class. "There are certainly some players that are playing that position well at the college level, but that is one option. I mentioned that because he has those traits, and it starts with just being a good football player. We are always trying to get our best players on the field. Does that impact how we draft, or is it vice versa? That would be the six-million-dollar question. I think it’s a little bit of both.”

Payton said a lot of words without really saying anything at all relative to the draft. He's been doing this for 20-plus years, after all. However, Payton did re-emphasize the team's belief in Elliss as a special playmaker and the directive to get him on the field.

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad were re-signed to be the starting tandem. But now there's a big gap at the No. 3 linebacker spot. Consider Elliss the favorite, even with Drew Sanders returning from his season-ending injury, and the possibility of the draft adding more options to the mix.

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