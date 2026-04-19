The Biggest Obstacle Broncos' 2026 Rookie Class Will Face

The Denver Broncos are poised to draft yet another rookie class. With seven current selections in the 2026 NFL draft, once again, the Broncos roster will be flooded with rookies.

Some will be drafted rookies, while others will be college free agents signed after the draft. Whichever players hear their names called in the draft, though, it won't be easy to earn a starting job in Denver, let alone make the roster, to be frank.

The Broncos were a 14-win team last season. There aren't many holes to point to on this roster, especially after they re-signed 17 of their own free agents, but that doesn't change the Broncos' approach in the draft. There will be only a small handful of actual roster spots open for competition this summer.

“We typically like to draft high-trait players. Maybe they lack a little bit of polish, and it’s going to take some development," GM George Paton said on Thursday during his pre-draft presser alongside head coach Sean Payton. "We’ve done a great job with the coaches in developing these types of players."

Coaching Wins

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10). | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

That's one of the reasons for Denver's turnaround over the past three seasons: high-impact coaching. It started with bringing in the right head coach (finally), and the hires Payton has made to build his staff around him have greatly benefited the Broncos.

We've seen some serious developmental progress on Denver's roster over the past few years, and it has translated to the standings. Landing a bona fide franchise quarterback is the ultimate field-leveler, and Bo Nix his been the tide to help raise all the ships around him.

Get in Where You Fit In

It's a talented a deep roster in Denver, and any drafted rookie is going to have to sing for his supper when it comes to making the roster and earning a role or a starting job. The Broncos understand that, which is why they're focused on high-trait players in the draft, as Paton said.

"Sure, we’d like somebody to come in and start right away, but that’s not always realistic for first-, second- [round picks], no matter where they’re picked," Paton said . "It’s just hard. With the way our team is built now, it’s going to be hard to come in and start Day 1.”

There was a time when Paton needed his draft picks, especially those selected on Days 1 and 2, to come in and contribute right away. That's not necessarily the case anymore, though that doesn't diminish the importance of the draft.

However, just last year, the Broncos relied heavily on second-round running back RJ Harvey throughout the season, and later in the campaign, on first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron and third-round wideout Pat Bryant. The injury bug can play a big role in whether an opening for playing time is created for a rookie.

"When we read these players, and a lot of it is the last line is vision," Payton said. "So some are real good football players, and the initial vision might be, ‘We see [him] as a situational player, special teams, feel like he’s a starter within Year 2 or 3.’ It can vary depending on what position that player plays, and they might have very similar grades.”

Draft and Develop: As Important as Ever

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fakes a hand off to running back RJ Harvey during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To sustain the competitive window the Broncos have kicked open, they're going to need to continue drafting and developing well. That will become even more crucial, having legit options waiting in the wings, when Nix's extension comes due.

The Broncos might not always be able to have the kind of money invested in the offensive and defensive lines when Nix is making $40-$50 million per year. The same holds true at other positions, too, which is why the Broncos created room for younger players, like defensive linemen Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones, to earn the starting job vacated by John Franklin-Myers.

The Broncos will need cost-controlled options across the roster as Nix's contract eventually consumes a huge percentage of the salary cap each year. Payton managed such a situation well in New Orleans, working with Saints GM Mickey Loomis to restock the shelves down there and keep the team competitive around Drew Brees for the better part of two decades.

So, just because the Broncos don't need any of these drafted rookies to start right away, they will need to make the best possible decisions in the draft, because eventually, they're number(s) will be called. And they could be called as soon as this year.

It is football, after all. Injuries and attrition are part of the game.

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