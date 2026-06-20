Bo Nix's 2026 Goals Will Fire Up Broncos Fans

Bo Nix's personal goals haven't changed.

Entering 2026 as the winningest quarterback through his first two years in NFL history , Nix has his eye set on the ultimate prize, but there are levels to his 2026 goals, as he explained following his first practice back in mandatory minicamp .

"I think it’s just like each and every year. I want to have a great completion percentage and put the ball in play," Nix said on Tuesday. "I want to have very few turnovers and mental errors."

The marquee goal, though, is to win the Super Bowl and be named NFL MVP.

"At the end of the day, if you asked that question to every quarterback, they want to win the Super Bowl and an MVP," Nix said. "That’s what is going to be my goal each and every year."

The thing about winning the Super Bowl is that Nix feels like he has a little more control over the outcome as a player. When it comes to being named MVP, his fate is left up to the voters, and the control factor is more fleeting.

"Now, some of those don’t have to do with me; it’s voted by someone else," Nix said. "But at the same time, you have to give them a reason not to choose you. Super Bowl is a little bit cleaner because it’s actually something you can do for yourself.”

Setting the Bar High

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

None can blame Nix for setting the bar so high after he won 14 games last season, dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, and emerged victorious in a playoff bout vs. the Buffalo Bills. He had the Broncos on the doorstep of the Super Bowl, hosting the AFC title game.

Were it not for the exceedingly untimely ankle injury he suffered at the end of that Bills game, Nix would have started the AFC championship game at Mile High against the New England Patriots the following week, not Jarrett Stidham. The Broncos' defense held Drake Maye to under 100 passing yards and just 10 points, seven of which came off a turnover.

If Nix starts that game, the Broncos still would have dealt with the cold temperatures and the blizzard that descended on Empower Field at Mile High in the second half. However, considering how well the defense played, Nix's stubborn ability to avoid the negative play, and his clutch-time execution, the Broncos would have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.

But the Football Fates had something else in mind for Nix and the Broncos. If they really want that Lombardi Trophy, they're going to have to do it all again, and this time, against a first-place schedule.

Confidence Through the Roof

Nix out-dueled Josh Allen in a big game with epic stakes. You can't put a price tag on the confidence that comes from such a triumph.

“I think really and truly, once you do it once, you know you can do it every time," Nix said. "For me, it was playing in a playoff game last year, host a playoff game this year, [and] win a playoff game this year. It sort of allows you to go into the next season."

There's a reason the Broncos prioritized the re-signing of 17 of their own free agents. They'll be getting 90% of their snaps back from 2025, and just like the confidence Nix developed as a result of last season's 15 total wins, the Broncos, as a team, will hit this coming campaign battle-tested and fully believing in what they can achieve.

"Really, the whole entire season led us up to this, but once you win a playoff game, you really feel like you can do anything, especially with the team that we have coming back," Nix said. "We feel very confident that we can start winning these playoff games and host for longer. So it builds your confidence in a way that you can’t get anywhere else.”

The Takeaway

Nix returned to the practice field on Day 1 of minicamp, but was limited to individual drills. On Day 2, he took another step forward , getting some reps in 7-on-7. He'll be more than ready to go by training camp.

The Broncos haven't announced their training camp dates quite yet, but the veterans are likely to report somewhere around July 22. From there, the Broncos will be off to the 2026 races, and Nix will begin to work toward his goals.

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