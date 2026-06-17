Bo Nix Takes Another Big Step on Day 2 of Broncos Minicamp

Bo Nix took a big step forward on Day 2 of Denver Broncos mandatory minicamp.

After only participating in individual drills on Day 1 — his first practice back in front of the media — Nix took some reps during the 7-on-7 portion of team period on Wednesday. He threw four passes, completing three, one of which was a nice touchdown pass to running back RJ Harvey .

That touchdown was one of the highlights of the Broncos' offseason training program, mainly because it was Nix making the throw. Head coach Sean Payton was grateful to get the clip for the Broncos to roll out on social media to satiate the fans for the next six weeks before training camp.

“Yes. And I said to him, ‘I’m glad we got that nice clip to RJ,'" Payton said after Wednesday's practice. "We can throw that on our social media B-roll for the next month and then calm the group. (Laughs) He’s doing well.”

The Broncos haven't posted the highlight, but we'll keep a close eye out for it. Nix said on Tuesday that he feels good enough to be a full go in practice and do all the drills, but the Broncos are still being cautious.

Ankle Taped Up Good

There were some shots of Nix's ankle on Day 2 of minicamp, mainly because during warm-ups, he took his right cleat off and was kind of fiddling with the wrap around his surgically repaired ankle, as captured by DNVR.

Bo Nix messing with his ankle during warmups pic.twitter.com/M9QUuSkni6 — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) June 17, 2026

Nix's right ankle is still heavily taped, but that's to be expected. Again, everything he did on Day 2, including the 7-on-7, came after this shot of him taking of his cleat and messing with his ankle/foot.

After Day 2's practice, which ended up being the final one of the offseason after Payton canceled Thursday's session, veteran right tackle Mike McGlinchey took to the podium and talked about how hard Nix's injury hit the team back in January, coming hot on the heels of the Broncos' elating 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Juicing the Offense

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Having Nix back out on the field gives the veterans on offense — and the whole team — a nice boost of confidence.

“Obviously, it was a really hard situation for all of us. You work so hard to achieve the opportunity to play late in the year, and he didn’t get to participate and that stinks," McGlinchey said on Wednesday.

McGlinchey has been around to see how hard Nix has attacked his ankle rehab this offseason. There is no doubt that Nix has worked hard and kept his spirits high amid this challenging stretch of his young NFL career.

"Watching him and his work ethic and his spirit as he’s gone through this has been awesome," McGlinchey said. "I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do moving forward, and [it] gives us a lot of juice seeing (Nix) in the huddle when he’s across from you.”

The Takeaway

On Tuesday, Payton offered his opinion that Nix will be fully cleared by the end of the month. The Broncos still don't have to rush anything, though, because with the offseason training program officially in the books, Nix can take his time because training camp won't start until late July.

For weeks, Payton signaled that there was a good chance Nix would return to practice during minicamp. That came true, which was good for Broncos Country to see.

The next six weeks will be a slog, but Nix will be ready to pick up where he left off when the cleats hit the grass for training camp. The Broncos have a big season ahead of them.

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